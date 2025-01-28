How to watch today's Louisville Cardinals vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Louisville vs Wake Forest NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-5) will hit the road to face the Louisville Cardinals (15-5) in an ACC showdown on Tuesday night, with tip-off set for 7:00 PM ET.

Wake Forest has shown solid consistency in the win column this season, despite some ups and downs in November and December. Notably, the Demon Deacons have yet to drop consecutive games this year, though they’ll face a tough challenge in Louisville to keep that streak alive.

The team kicked off the season with a 9-4 mark, falling to Xavier, Florida, Texas A&M, and Clemson, but securing wins against Coppin State, North Carolina A&T, Michigan, USC Upstate, Western Carolina, Detroit, Minnesota, Boston College, and James Madison. After a recent loss to Duke over the weekend, Wake Forest now sits at 15-5 on the season.

Louisville has also enjoyed a steady campaign, aside from a rocky 1-4 stretch back in December. Outside of that rough patch, the Cardinals have been strong, suffering just one other defeat, which came against Tennessee early in the season.

They started 5-1 with victories over Morehead State, Bellarmine, Winthrop, Indiana, and West Virginia. However, their December skid included losses to Oklahoma, Duke, Ole Miss, and Kentucky, with a lone win over UTEP in that span.

Since then, the Cardinals have rebounded in a big way, notching consecutive wins over Florida State, Eastern Kentucky, North Carolina, Virginia, Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia again, and SMU, bringing their record to 15-5 for the 2024-25 season.

Louisville Cardinals vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Date and tip-off time

The Louisville Cardinals and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, United States.

Date Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue KFC Yum! Center Location Louisville, United States

How to watch Louisville Cardinals vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Louisville Cardinals and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on:

TV Channel: ACC Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Louisville Cardinals team news & key performers

On the Louisville side, senior guard Chucky Hepburn is the team's engine, posting 15.1 points per game while dishing out 6.4 assists and grabbing 2.5 steals. Supporting him are senior guard Reyne Smith (14.5 PPG, 3.0 RPG), senior guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (13.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG), and senior guard J'Vonne Hadley, who contributes 12.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons team news & key performers

Hunter Sallis, a senior guard from Omaha, Nebraska, leads Wake Forest into this pivotal matchup. He averages 18.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest. Other key contributors for the Demon Deacons include senior guard Cam Hildreth (13.7 PPG, 4.0 RPG), senior forward Tre’Von Spillers (10.4 PPG, 8.5 RPG), and senior forward Efton Reid (7.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG).