How to watch today's Louisville Cardinals vs Virginia Cavaliers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Louisville vs Virginia NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Virginia Cavaliers (8-9) head out on the road, desperate to end a four-game road losing streak, as they face the Louisville Cardinals (13-5) at 12:00 pm ET on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

The Cavaliers are in dire need of a turnaround. Sitting at 1-5 in ACC play, their only conference victory came last month at home against NC State. Since then, Virginia has dropped four straight games, struggling to rely on their defensive identity, which hasn’t been enough to stymie opponents.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are riding high on a seven-game winning streak. After a shaky start in early December, Louisville has been in dominant form, boasting a 6-1 ACC record. Their lone conference loss came against a ranked Duke team in their opener. Since then, Louisville has taken down notable opponents, including North Carolina, Clemson, and Pittsburgh. Most recently, they dismantled Syracuse on the road with an emphatic 85-61 victory on Tuesday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Louisville Cardinals vs. the Virginia Cavaliers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Louisville Cardinals vs Virginia Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time

The Louisville Cardinals and the Virginia Cavaliers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 pm PT at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, US.

Date Saturday, January 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 pm PT Venue KFC Yum! Center Location Louisville, US

How to watch Louisville Cardinals vs Virginia Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Louisville Cardinals and the Virginia Cavaliers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Louisville Cardinals vs Virginia Cavaliers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Louisville Cardinals team news & key performers

On offense, Louisville averages 78.2 points per game, ranking 102nd nationally. Defensively, they allow 69.7 points per game, putting them at 128th in the nation. The Cardinals shoot 43.7% from the field (244th), 30.9% from three-point range (215th), and 72.4% from the free-throw line (154th). They excel on the glass, hauling in 38.5 rebounds per contest, which ranks 72nd. Chucky Hepburn leads the way for Louisville with 15.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and a team-best 5.7 assists per game. Reyne Smith is another key contributor, adding 13.3 points and 2.9 boards per game.

Virginia Cavaliers team news & key performers

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, have struggled mightily on offense, averaging just 61 points per game, which places them 360th nationally. Their defense remains their strong suit, giving up only 63.4 points per game—good for 19th in the country. Virginia shoots 42.7% from the field (297th) and 35.5% from beyond the arc (95th). They convert 75.4% of their free throws, ranking 65th, but struggle on the boards, pulling down just 30.7 rebounds per game (349th). Isaac McNeely leads Virginia in scoring with 12.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3 assists per game. Elijah Saunders provides support, contributing 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest.