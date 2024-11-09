How to watch today's Louisville Cardinals vs Tennessee Volunteers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Louisville vs Tennessee NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

A classic college basketball rivalry reignites as the no. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) head to Louisville to face the Louisville Cardinals (1-0).

These two teams last met in 2018 during the NIT Season Tip-off, where Tennessee claimed an 11-point victory. Both teams are coming off season-opening wins with Tennessee defeating Gardner-Webb 80-64 and Louisville dominating Morehead State 93-45. The matchup tips off at 12:00 EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

The Louisville Cardinals started strong, taking a 41-14 lead by halftime against Morehead State and adding another 52 points in the second half for a decisive win. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Volunteers led Gardner-Webb 44-32 at halftime and continued to hold the lead in the second half, finishing with an 80-64 victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Louisville Cardinals vs the Tennessee Volunteers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Louisville Cardinals vs Tennessee Volunteers: Date and tip-off time

The Louisville Cardinals and the Tennessee Volunteers in a highly anticipated NBA game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 pm PT, at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, United States.

Date Saturday, November 9, 2024 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 pm PT Venue KFC Yum! Center Location Louisville, Kentucky, United States

How to watch Louisville Cardinals vs Tennessee Volunteers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Louisville Cardinals and Tennessee Volunteers live on:

National TV channel: ACCN

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Louisville Cardinals vs Tennessee Volunteers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Louisville Cardinals team news & key performers

Under the guidance of new coach Pat Kelsey, the Louisville Cardinals have completely overhauled their roster with no returning starters. The transfer portal was key for the Cardinals, who brought in standout players like Chucky Hepburn from Wisconsin and Aboubacar Traore from Long Beach State to bolster their backcourt. They’ve also added size with 6ft10in forward Kasean Pryor and 6ft11in sophomore forward James Scott.

In their season opener, Louisville came out strong, defeating Morehead State 93-45. Kasean Pryor posted a double-double off the bench, scoring 18 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. J’vonne Hadley, a transfer from Colorado, led the starters with 15 points, including three out of five from beyond the arc.

Tennessee Volunteers team news & key performers

On the other side, the Tennessee Volunteers return only one starter, senior guard Zakai Zeigler, who brings back his impressive averages of 11.8 points and 6.1 assists per game while ranking third in the SEC for steals. One to watch among new arrivals is fifth-year guard Chaz Lanier, who knocked down 96 three-pointers last season and shot an efficient 50.6% from the field. Guard Jordan Gainey also steps into a starting role under Coach Barnes and will add a strong presence from beyond the arc.