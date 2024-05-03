Seattle Reign vs San Diego Wave: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

A struggling Seattle Reign FC welcome San Diego Wave FC to the Lumen Field in an intriguing NWSL clash.
Seattle Reign FC have garnered just one win this season which came in their opening clash and the side have since lost five games on the trot in the league. Seattle are seeded at the foot of the table as they aim to turn around their fortunes in their own backyard.
San Diego Wave, on the other hand, have seven points from five games as they enter the contest on the back of a thrilling victory against Bay FC last week.
Seattle Reign FC vs San Diego Wave FC kick-off time
|Date:
|May 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Lumen Field
Seattle Reign FC and San Diego Wave face off at the Lumen Field on May 3, 2024, with kick-off at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Seattle Reign FC vs San Diego Wave FC online - TV channels & live streams
The match between Seattle Reign and San Diego Wave will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Seattle Reign FC team news
The solitary player ruled out for the home side is Sam Meza with the American midfielder suffering from illness.
In attack, Ji So-Yun will spearhead the attack for Seattle Reign FC alongside Bethany Balcer who has scored two goals this season.
Seattle Reign FC predicted XI: Ivory; Huerta, Cook, Barnes, McClernon; James-Turner, Quinn, Latsko, Fishlock, Balcer; Ji
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dickey, Ivory, Perez
|Defenders:
|Barnes, Huerta, Lester, Woodham, McClernon, Brown, Holmes
|Midfielders:
|Quinn, James-Turner, Stanton, Fishlock, Athens, Mercado, Van der Jagt, Ji
|Forwards:
|Balcer, Huitema, King, Weinert, Adames
San Diego Wave FC team news
The duo of Melanie Barcenas (hip) and Naomi Girma (thigh) are on the sidelines because of their respective knocks, ruling them out of the clash.
San Diego Wave will bank on the heroics of Jaedyn Shaw and Alex Morgan with the former leading the goalscoring charts and the latter leading the assists charts for their side.
San Diego Wave FC predicted XI: Sheridan; McNabb, Dahlkemper, Wesley, Westphal; Van Egmond, McCaskill, Colaprico; Morgan, Jakobsson, Shaw.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sheridan, Beall, Messner
|Defenders:
|Dahlkemper, Girma, Lundkvist, Enge, McNabb, Torpey, Westphal
|Midfielders:
|Van Egmond, Ascanio, McCaskill, Colaprico
|Forwards:
|Ali, Jakobsson, Shaw, Morgan, Doniak, Jones, Carusa, Bennett, Barcenas
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 30, 2024
|San Diego Wave 1-0 Seattle Reign
|NWSL
|November 5, 2023
|San Diego Wave 0-1 Seattle Reign
|NWSL
|July 28, 2023
|Seattle Reign 1-0 San Diego Wave
|NWSL Challenge Cup
|June 24, 2023
|San Diego Wave 1-2 Seattle Reign
|NWSL
|May 31, 2023
|San Diego Wave 0-3 Seattle Reign
|NWSL Challenge Cup