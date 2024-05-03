Seattle Reign vs San Diego Wave: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Seattle Reign FC and San Diego Wave FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A struggling Seattle Reign FC welcome San Diego Wave FC to the Lumen Field in an intriguing NWSL clash.

Seattle Reign FC have garnered just one win this season which came in their opening clash and the side have since lost five games on the trot in the league. Seattle are seeded at the foot of the table as they aim to turn around their fortunes in their own backyard.

San Diego Wave, on the other hand, have seven points from five games as they enter the contest on the back of a thrilling victory against Bay FC last week.

Seattle Reign FC vs San Diego Wave FC kick-off time

Date: May 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 0:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Venue: Lumen Field

Seattle Reign FC and San Diego Wave face off at the Lumen Field on May 3, 2024, with kick-off at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Seattle Reign FC vs San Diego Wave FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Seattle Reign and San Diego Wave will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Seattle Reign FC team news

The solitary player ruled out for the home side is Sam Meza with the American midfielder suffering from illness.

In attack, Ji So-Yun will spearhead the attack for Seattle Reign FC alongside Bethany Balcer who has scored two goals this season.

Seattle Reign FC predicted XI: Ivory; Huerta, Cook, Barnes, McClernon; James-Turner, Quinn, Latsko, Fishlock, Balcer; Ji

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dickey, Ivory, Perez Defenders: Barnes, Huerta, Lester, Woodham, McClernon, Brown, Holmes Midfielders: Quinn, James-Turner, Stanton, Fishlock, Athens, Mercado, Van der Jagt, Ji Forwards: Balcer, Huitema, King, Weinert, Adames

San Diego Wave FC team news

The duo of Melanie Barcenas (hip) and Naomi Girma (thigh) are on the sidelines because of their respective knocks, ruling them out of the clash.

San Diego Wave will bank on the heroics of Jaedyn Shaw and Alex Morgan with the former leading the goalscoring charts and the latter leading the assists charts for their side.

San Diego Wave FC predicted XI: Sheridan; McNabb, Dahlkemper, Wesley, Westphal; Van Egmond, McCaskill, Colaprico; Morgan, Jakobsson, Shaw.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, Beall, Messner Defenders: Dahlkemper, Girma, Lundkvist, Enge, McNabb, Torpey, Westphal Midfielders: Van Egmond, Ascanio, McCaskill, Colaprico Forwards: Ali, Jakobsson, Shaw, Morgan, Doniak, Jones, Carusa, Bennett, Barcenas

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 30, 2024 San Diego Wave 1-0 Seattle Reign NWSL November 5, 2023 San Diego Wave 0-1 Seattle Reign NWSL July 28, 2023 Seattle Reign 1-0 San Diego Wave NWSL Challenge Cup June 24, 2023 San Diego Wave 1-2 Seattle Reign NWSL May 31, 2023 San Diego Wave 0-3 Seattle Reign NWSL Challenge Cup

