Portsmouth vs Bolton Wanderers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the League One match between Portsmouth and Bolton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a top of the table clash, League One leaders Portsmouth lock horns with second-placed Bolton Wanderers in the former's backyard.

Portsmouth are currently seeded at the summit of League One with 42 points from 19 games as they look to extend their advantage with a victory on Monday. Their 3-0 thrashing of Northampton Town made it two wins on the trot as they'll be aiming to extend their winning streak to three games and dent Bolton's hopes of leapfrogging them.

Bolton Wanderers, on the other hand, have the perfect opportunity to reduce the gap to just two points if they end up on the right side of the scoreline. With 39 points from 18 games, the visitors could swap positions with Portsmouth in the coming days as they also have a game in hand and have not lost a fixture since early October.

Portsmouth vs Bolton kick-off time

Date: December 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 :00 pm ET Venue: Fratton Park

Portsmouth will welcome Bolton to the Fratton Park with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET in the US.

How to watch Portsmouth vs Bolton online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will not be available to watch in the US but you can watch the game from anywhere in the world with a VPN, or virtual private network, such as NordVPN which will let you tune in to your home coverage if you are abroad.

Team news & squads

Portsmouth team news

Portsmouth will miss Regan Poole (ACL), Anthony Scully (knee), Connor Ogilvie (ankle) and Tino Anjorin (hamstring) due to their respective injuries while young defender Josh Dockerill continues his recovery from a heartbreaking cruciate ligament tear.

Colby Bishop is another name touted to miss out with the 11-goal man picking up an ankle injury and Kusini Yengi will deputise in his absence while Joe Morell would be vying to return to the centre of the field after serving his suspension.

Portsmouth predicted XI: Norris; Rafferty, Shaughnessy, Raggett, Sparkes; Morrell, Pack; Kamara, Saydee, Lane; Yengi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Norris, Schofield Defenders: Swanson, Towler, Rafferty, Shaughnessy, Raggett, Sparkes, Hume Midfielders: Pack, Robertson, Stevenson, Morrell, Devlin, Vincent, Anjorin Forwards: Bishop, Whyte, Saydee, Yengi, Kamara, Lane

Bolton team news

The duo of Dion Charles and Victor Adeboyejo have scored 11 and six goals respectively as the duo look to create havoc in the opposing box in the absence of Dan Nlundulu who picked up an injury in the dying minutes of their last League One outing.

George Johnston is another absentee for the visitors due to a knee problem ruling him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Bolton predicted XI: Coleman; Iredale, Forrester, Toal; Morley; Dacres-Cogley, Dempsey, Maghoma, Ashworth; Adeboyejo, Charles

Position Players Goalkeepers: Baxter, Coleman, Hutchinson Defenders: Santos, Toal, Iredale, Forrester, Ashworth, Jones, Matheson, Dacres-Cogley Midfielders: Morley, Dempsey, Sheehan, Thomason, Maghoma Forwards: Charles, Adeboyejo, Bodvarsson, Jerome, Mendes, Williams

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 1 Mar 2023 Portsmouth 3-1 Bolton League One 14 Jan 2023 Bolton 3-0 Portsmouth League One 11 Jan 2023 Bolton 1-0 Portsmouth EFL Trophy 6 Apr 2022 Bolton 1-1 Portsmouth League One 30 Oct 2021 Portsmouth 1-0 Bolton League One

