Orlando Pride vs North Carolina Courage: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Two high-flying NWSL outfits lock horns at the Inter & Co Stadium as Orlando Pride host North Carolina Courage on Wednesday.

Orlando Pride are on a scintillating streak of three consecutive victories in the NWSL as they have garnered 12 points from six games. A victory in their own backyard could see the home side leapfrog the visitors in the rankings and continue this momentum.

North Carolina Courage, on the other hand, are just four points off the summit as they are seeded in the second position in the standings. The Courage have four wins and two defeats this season as they aim to dismantle Orlando Pride.

Orlando Pride vs North Carolina Courage kick-off time

Date: May 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Venue: Inter & Co Stadium

Orlando Pride and North Carolina Courage will face off at the Inter & Co Stadium on May 1, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Orlando Pride vs North Carolina Courage online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Orlando Pride and North Carolina Courage will be available to watch on NWSL+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Orlando Pride team news

Orlando Pride have no injury concerns heading into the clash against North Carolina Courage.

Right-back Brianna Martinez is the solitary player suspended for the fixture with the defender receiving a red card in the last minutes of Pride's previous NWSL match.

23-year-old Summer Yates continues to impress for the home side having scored in back-to-back games for her side, taking her tally to three goals in six outings this season.

Orlando Pride predicted XI: Moorhouse; Martinez, Sams, Strom, Abello; Gautrat, Angelina; Doyle, Yates, Adriana; Marta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moorhouse, Manner, Crone Defenders: McCutcheon, Sams, Lawrence, Celia, Martinez Midfielders: Luana, Angelina, Gautrat, Duljan, Abello, Lemos, Dyke Forwards: Larroquette, Adriana, Marta, Watt, Doyle, Banda, Yates, Allen, Kerr

North Carolina Courage team news

North Carolina Courage will bank on the services of American international Tyler Lussi who has thundered three goals and bagged one assist this season.

Lussi will shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility alongside Ashley Sanchez who has a goal and three assists this term.

North Carolina Courage predicted XI: Murphy, Rauch, Kurtz, Williams, Berkely, O'Sullivan, Miura, Matsukubo, Sanchez, Lussi, Hopkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Murphy, Bova, Hancuff Defenders: Kurtz, Dorsey, Berkely, Rauch, Staude, Williams, Winebrenner, Collins, McCutcheon, St-Georges, Johnson Midfielders: Miura, Pinto, O'Sullivan, Jackson, Weatherholt, Mertz, Speck, Schilke, Matsukubo, Pickett Forwards: Sanchez, Hopkins, Kerolin, Lussi, Wingate

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18 Sept 2023 Orlando Pride 2-1 North Carolina Courage NWSL 30 Jul 2023 North Carolina Courage 5-0 Orlando Pride NWSL Challenge Cup 18 Jun 2023 N orth Carolina Courage 3-0 Orlando Pride NWSL 20 Apr 2023 O rlando Pride 1-1 North Carolina Courage NWSL Challenge Cup 22 Sept 2022 O rlando Pride 0-3 North Carolina Courage NWSL

