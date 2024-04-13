Manchester City vs Luton Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Luton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City play host to relegation-threatened Luton Town on Saturday as they look to keep pressure on Premier League title contenders Arsenal and Liverpool.

Only one point separates the top three, and while Pep Guardiola's side currently sit in third place, they could well end the day at the top of the Premier League, with the top two not featuring until Sunday afternoon.

The Hatters, meanwhile, are languishing in 18th and could climb out of the dreaded relegation zone if they avoid defeat here. Rob Edwards' troops are currently tied on points with Nottingham Forest, and just two behind Everton.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester City vs Luton Town kick-off time

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT Venue: Etihad Stadium

The Premier League encounter between Manchester City and Luton Town will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, with kick-off at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Manchester City vs Luton Town online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the match will not be televised live on Peacock. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Defenders Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake are still missing due to respective injury concerns, with no return dates specified yet.

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson is fit again after damaging his thigh during a collision with Darwin Nunez at Anfield last month and could return in goal for City here.

Phil Foden was forced off with a dead leg towards the end of Tuesday's thrilling 3-3 draw with Real Madrid. However, head coach Pep Guardiola has confirmed that was not serious. Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne should also be good to go after missing the first leg against the Spanish heavyweights through illness.

Erling Haaland has had plenty of scrutiny this season for his torrid dry spell in front of goal. The Norwegian striker has only scored one goal in his last eight games for club and country.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Nunes, Kovacic; Bobb, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ortega, Carson, Ederson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland

Luton team news

Luton are ravaged with injuries ahead of the crucial final stretch of their maiden Premier League campaign as they look set for an ugly relegation scrap for survival.

They have six long-term absentees: Gabriel Osho, Amari'i Bell, Issa Kaboré, Tom Lockyer, Mads Juel Andersen, and Dan Potts.

Marvelous Nakamba, Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga, Elijah Adebayo, Chiedozie Ogbene, and Jacob Brown are also sidelined for the trip to face the defending champions.

Luton Town possible XI: Kaminski; Kabore, Mengi, Burke; Hashioka, Barkley, Clark, Doughty; Townsend, Chong; Morris.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Krul, Shea Defenders: Mengi, Burke, Osho, Bell, Potts, Kabore Midfielders: Hashioka, Mpanzu, Lokonga, Barkley, Clark, Berry, Thorpe, Doughty, Chong, Onyedinma, Townsend Forwards: Morris, Adebayo, Brown, Woodrow, Ogbene

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/02/24 Luton Town 2-6 Manchester City FA Cup 10/12/23 Luton Town 1-2 Manchester City Premier League

Useful links