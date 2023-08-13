Flamengo vs Sao Paulo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Flamengo and Sao Paulo will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they clash in Sunday's Brasileirao encounter in Rio de Janeiro.
The hosts are second on the league table after suffering a 3-0 loss at Cuiaba and come into the tie on the back of another defeat in the form of a 3-1 result against Olimpico in the Copa Libertadores last Thursday.
The visitors are now on a three-game winless run in the Brasileirao but recently responded to the 2-0 defeat to Atletico Mineiro by picking up a 2-0 win over San Lorenzo in the Copa Sudamericana.
Flamengo vs Sao Paulo kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|Aug 13, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|5:30 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Maracana
The Brasileirao match between Flamengo and Sao Paulo is scheduled for August 13, 2023, at Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho (Maracana Stadium) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
It will kick off at 5:30 pm EDT in the United States (US).
How to watch Flamengo vs São Paulo online - TV channels & live streams
Team news & squads
Flamengo team news
Gabriel Barbosa and Giorgian de Arrascaeta are back from bans to slot into the XI. Pedro can be used as an option in attack.
Meanwhile, Jorge Sampaoli continues as the manager despite a poor run of results.
Flamengo possible XI: Cunha; Wesley, Bruno, D. Luiz, Luis; Miai, Gerson; Ribeiro, De Arrascaeta, Henrique; Barbosa.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Wallace, Rossi, H. Santos, Souza, Cunha, K. Santos
|Defenders:
|Alves, Furtado, Barone, Pereira, Bruno, Pablo, Caio, Noga, D. Luiz, Diegao, Cleiton, Darlan, Lucas, Ramon, Luis, Paulo, Welinton, Inacio, Matheuzinho, Varela, Wesley, Sales
|Midfielders:
|Allan, Maia, Pulgar, Jesus, Weverson, Evertton, Carlos, Gerson, Hugo, Vidal, Rodriguinho, De Arrascaeta, Franca, Ribeiro, Lorran, Everton, Henrique, Werton, Araujo, Marinho, Thiaguinho, Goncalves
|Forwards:
|Pedro, Barbosa, Mateusao, Petterson, Luka, A. Luiz
Sao Paulo team news
Pablo Maia and Rafinha are suspended for the tie, while Ciao Paulista is ruled out with a thigh problem.
Jonathan Calleri will continue as the main threat up front, while James Rodriguez is expected to make his debut here.
Sao Paulo possible XI: Rafael; Mendes, Arboleda, Beraldo, Welington; Alisson, T. Costa; Araojo, Luciano, Rodriguez; Calleri.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Jandrei, Rafael, Alves, Young, Mathias
|Defenders:
|D. Costa, Franco, Beraldo, Arboleda, Ferraresi, Belem, Ythallo, Welington, Patryck, I. Vinicius, Moreira, Orejuela, Mendes, Ramos, Vinicius
|Midfielders:
|Luan, Mendez, Neves, Negrucci, Nestor, Liziero, T. Costa, Alisson, Vilhena, Rodriguinho, Galoppo, Araujo, Rato, Paulo, Perinho, David, Moura, Rodriguez
|Forwards:
|Calleri, Erison, Luciano, Juan, Pato
Head-to-Head Record
Flamengo won the last six meetings between the two sides in all competitions including four straight wins in the Bresileirao, beating Sao Paulo 2-0 in their last league fixture at Morumbi last season.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Sep 14, 2022
|Flamengo 1-0 Sao Paulo
|Copa do Brasil
|Aug 24, 2022
|Sao Paulo 1-3 Flamengo
|Copa do Brasil
|Aug 6, 2022
|Sao Paulo 0-2 Flamengo
|Brasileirao
|Apr 17, 2022
|Flamengo 3-1 Sao Paulo
|Brasileirao
|Nov 14, 2021
|Sao Paulo 0-4 Flamengo
|Brasileirao