Flamengo vs Sao Paulo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Brasileirao match between Flamengo and Sao Paulo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Flamengo and Sao Paulo will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they clash in Sunday's Brasileirao encounter in Rio de Janeiro.

The hosts are second on the league table after suffering a 3-0 loss at Cuiaba and come into the tie on the back of another defeat in the form of a 3-1 result against Olimpico in the Copa Libertadores last Thursday.

The visitors are now on a three-game winless run in the Brasileirao but recently responded to the 2-0 defeat to Atletico Mineiro by picking up a 2-0 win over San Lorenzo in the Copa Sudamericana.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Flamengo vs Sao Paulo kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm EDT Venue: Maracana

It will kick off at 5:30 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Flamengo vs São Paulo online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be watched live on Paramount+, Fanatiz and Vix.

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

Gabriel Barbosa and Giorgian de Arrascaeta are back from bans to slot into the XI. Pedro can be used as an option in attack.

Meanwhile, Jorge Sampaoli continues as the manager despite a poor run of results.

Flamengo possible XI: Cunha; Wesley, Bruno, D. Luiz, Luis; Miai, Gerson; Ribeiro, De Arrascaeta, Henrique; Barbosa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wallace, Rossi, H. Santos, Souza, Cunha, K. Santos Defenders: Alves, Furtado, Barone, Pereira, Bruno, Pablo, Caio, Noga, D. Luiz, Diegao, Cleiton, Darlan, Lucas, Ramon, Luis, Paulo, Welinton, Inacio, Matheuzinho, Varela, Wesley, Sales Midfielders: Allan, Maia, Pulgar, Jesus, Weverson, Evertton, Carlos, Gerson, Hugo, Vidal, Rodriguinho, De Arrascaeta, Franca, Ribeiro, Lorran, Everton, Henrique, Werton, Araujo, Marinho, Thiaguinho, Goncalves Forwards: Pedro, Barbosa, Mateusao, Petterson, Luka, A. Luiz

Sao Paulo team news

Pablo Maia and Rafinha are suspended for the tie, while Ciao Paulista is ruled out with a thigh problem.

Jonathan Calleri will continue as the main threat up front, while James Rodriguez is expected to make his debut here.

Sao Paulo possible XI: Rafael; Mendes, Arboleda, Beraldo, Welington; Alisson, T. Costa; Araojo, Luciano, Rodriguez; Calleri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jandrei, Rafael, Alves, Young, Mathias Defenders: D. Costa, Franco, Beraldo, Arboleda, Ferraresi, Belem, Ythallo, Welington, Patryck, I. Vinicius, Moreira, Orejuela, Mendes, Ramos, Vinicius Midfielders: Luan, Mendez, Neves, Negrucci, Nestor, Liziero, T. Costa, Alisson, Vilhena, Rodriguinho, Galoppo, Araujo, Rato, Paulo, Perinho, David, Moura, Rodriguez Forwards: Calleri, Erison, Luciano, Juan, Pato

Head-to-Head Record

Flamengo won the last six meetings between the two sides in all competitions including four straight wins in the Bresileirao, beating Sao Paulo 2-0 in their last league fixture at Morumbi last season.

Date Match Competition Sep 14, 2022 Flamengo 1-0 Sao Paulo Copa do Brasil Aug 24, 2022 Sao Paulo 1-3 Flamengo Copa do Brasil Aug 6, 2022 Sao Paulo 0-2 Flamengo Brasileirao Apr 17, 2022 Flamengo 3-1 Sao Paulo Brasileirao Nov 14, 2021 Sao Paulo 0-4 Flamengo Brasileirao

