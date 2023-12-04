How to watch the Süper Lig match between Fenerbahçe and Sivasspor, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Second-placed Fenerbahce welcome 13th placed Sivasspor to their backyard with the former looking to leapfrog Galatasaray at the summit of the Turkish Super Lig.

Fenerbahce are just three points behind their Turkish rivals at the top of the table and also have a game in hand over their Turkish rivals. With 11 wins from their 13 games, the home side can reach the summit with all three points. A Dusan Tadic brace helped them get a win over Fatih Karagumruk in their last game and the former Ajax forward would look to replicate his heroics from his last outing.

Sivasspor have just three wins from their 13 games as the visitors look to end their wretched streak of three winless games. The six-goal thriller against Trabzonspor saw their leading goalscorers Samuel Saiz and Rey Manaj get on the scoresheet with the latter netting two crucial goals and a similar performance could see them stage an upset.

Fenerbahçe vs Sivasspor kick-off time

Date: December 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am ET Venue: Ülker Stadyumu Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Spor Kompleksi

How to watch Fenerbahçe vs Sivasspor online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to stream online in the USA but viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Fenerbahçe team news

The Turkish side have multiple absentees in their matchday squad especially in their defense. Rodrigo Becao is nursing a tendon rupture, Luan Peres has a knee issue while Serdar Aziz has to undergo arthroscopy.

Brazilian midfielder Lincoln and Serbian international Miha Zajc are sidelined from the hosts' engine room for the clash against Sivasspor.

Former Inter and Manchester City star Edin Dzeko has been the pick of the strikers with 10 goals and four assists as he'll be aiming to get his team on the scoresheet once again alongside Dusan Tadic who has netted six times this season.

Fenerbahce predicted XI: Livakovic; Osayi-Samuel, Yuksek, Akcicek, Oosterwolde; Crespo, Szymanski, Tadic; Under, Dzeko, Kent

Position Players Goalkeepers: Livakovic, Egribayat, Akyuz Defenders: Djiku, Osayi-Samuel, Yuksek, Akcicek, Oosterwolde, Akaydin, Muldur, Kadioglu Midfielders: Yuksek, Fred, Elmaz, Crespo, Yandas, Szymanski Forwards: Kent, Tadic, King, Dzeko, Kahveci, Batshuayi, Nayir

Sivasspor team news

Sivasspor will be without the services of Fode Koita with an undisclosed injury and he'll be unavailable for selection. Samu Saiz and Rey Manaj are tipped to shoulder the goalscoring responsibility having bagged four goals a piece this season.

Sivasspor predicted XI: Vural; Okumus, Osmanpasa, Camara, Ciftci; Charisis, Konak, Saiz; Bassan, Manaj, Kapacak

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vural, Erenturk, Yildirim Defenders: Okumus, Osmanpasa, Camara, Ciftci , Appindangoye, Poungouras, Albayrak, Erdal, Paluli, Kapacak Midfielders: Charisis, Konak, Saiz, Keita, Kvet, Parmak, Arslan Forwards: Bassan, Manaj, Kapacak, Rodrigues, Musa, Barrow, N'Jie, Gokay

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24 May 2023 Fenerbahce 3-0 Sivasspor Cup 3 May 2023 Sivasspor 0-0 Fenerbahce Cup 29 Apr 2023 Sivasspor 1-3 Fenerbahce Super Lig 7 Nov 2022 Fenerbahce 1-0 Sivasspor Super Lig 22 Jan 2022 Sivasspor 1-1 Fenerbahce Super Lig

