Brighton vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League Summer Series match between Brighton and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Amid their unbeaten run in the pre-season, Newcastle United will be looking to pick their first win in the Premier League Summer Series when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion in New Jersey on Friday.

Following 3-2 and 2-1 wins over Gateshead and Rangers, respectively, in warm-up games, Eddie Howe's side drew their first two games in the Series. An entertaining 3-3 draw with Aston Villa was followed by the Magpies holding Chelsea to a 1-1 result.

Whereas Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls were on the losing end of a 4-3 scoreline against Chelsea before beating Brentford 2-0 among their pre-season games in the USA.

Brighton vs Newcastle kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30pm EDT Venue: Red Bull Arena

It will kick off at 7:30pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Brighton vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream online live through Peacock Premium.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Having made their club debuts in the pre-season, summer signings Joao Pedro, Mahmoud Dahoud and Bart Verbruggen are likely to keep their place in the XI.

Brace hero against Brentford, Simon Adingra, should also feature going forward.

Meanwhile, apart from new signing James Milner, the likes of Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupinan, Moises Caicedo and Facundo Buonanotte would be pushing for their involvement.

Brighton possible XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Webster, Gross; Dahoud, Gilmour, March, Joao Pedro, Adingra; Welbeck

Position Players Goalkeepers: Steele, Verbruggen, McGill, Rushworth Defenders: Veltman, Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Van Hecke, Turns, Estupinan, Samuels Midfielders: Caicedo, Gross, Gilmour, Dahoud, Milner, Lallana, Ayari, Alzate, Weir, Baker-Boaitey, Hinshelwood Forwards: Mitoma, March, Buonanotte, Adingra, Enciso, Ferguson, Pedro, Welbeck, Undav, Peupion

Newcastle team news

As Allan Saint-Maximin is speculated with a move to Saudi Arabia, new signing Harvey Barnes made his non-competitive club debut against Aston Villa.

The likes of Nick Pope and Joe Willock are doubts on account of their injuries from last season, while marquee signing Sandro Tonali will expect to play a leading role in midfield over the course of the season as well.

Newcastle possible XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Anderson, Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes; Almiron, Isak, Barnes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Schar, Lascelles, Burn, Dummett, Savage, Krafth, Manquillo, Ashby, Trippier, Gordon, Lewis, Targett Midfielders: Guimaraes, Tonali, Willock, Longstaff, Turner-Cooke, Joelinton, L. Miley, J. Miley, White, Ritchie, Almiron, Anderson, Murphy Forwards: Parkinson, Isak, Wilson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 19, 2023 Newcastle 4-1 Brighton Premier League August 13, 2022 Brighton 0-0 Newcastle Premier League March 5, 2022 Newcastle 2-1 Brighton Premier League November 6, 2021 Brighton 1-1 Newcastle Premier League March 21, 2021 Brighton 3-0 Newcastle Premier League

