How to watch the WSL match between Brighton & Hove Albion Women and Manchester City Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton Women and Manchester City Women lock horns in an intriguing Women's Super League encounter at the Broadfield Stadium.

Brighton finally ended their streak of wretched results with a crucial victory against Bristol City but the home side followed up the win with a shambolic defeat against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Manchester City Women, on the other hand, are enjoying a scintillating winning streak in the WSL as they are just three points behind league leaders Chelsea with the visitors boasting of a game in hand over Emma Hayes' side.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Manchester City Women kick-off time

Date: March 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 08:30 am ET Venue: Broadfield Stadium

brighton Women and Manchester City Women will face off at the Broadfield Stadium on March 17, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 08:30 am ET in the US.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Manchester City Women online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Brighton & Hove Albion Women team news

Brighton will be without the services of Taylor Smith who has returned to NWSL outfit Gotham FC while Poppy Pattinson continues her stint on the sidelines as she'll be serving the final of her three-game suspension.

The Seagulls' forward battery would be led by Elisabeth Terland with the Norwegian netting 11 goals in 15 games this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women predicted XI: Baggaley; Kullberg, Bergsvand, Thorisdottir, Carabali; Losada, Zigiotti Olme; Robinson, Pinto, Bremer; Terland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Baggaley, Startup Defenders: Thorisdottir, Bergsvand, Carabali, Li, Kullberg, Pattinson Midfielders: Losado, Pinto, Pattinson, Symonds, Haley, Rule, Hawkesby Forwards: Robinson, Bremer, Terland, Lee, Sarri, Olme

Manchester City Women team news

Manchester City remain without the services of Steph Houghton and Jill Roord with the duo nursing their respective injuries.

Jamaican forward Khadija Shaw will be spearheading the visitor's forward battery despite her injury concern in the FA Cup.

Manchester City Women predicted XI: Keating; Casparij, Aleixandri, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Angeldahl, Hasegawa; Kelly, Park, Hemp; Shaw

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keating, Maciver, Roebuck Defenders: Aleixandri, Gasparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Mace, Morgan, Ouahabi, Stokes Midfielders: Angeldahl, Blakstad, Coombs, Hasegawa Forwards: Castellanos, Fowler, Hemp, Kelly, Park, Shaw

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12 Nov 2023 Manchester City W 0-1 Brighton W WSL 12 Mar 2023 Brighton W 1-2 Manchester City W WSL 4 Dec 2022 Manchester City W 3-1 Brighton W WSL 30 Apr 2022 Manchester City W 7-2 Brighton W WSL 9 Jan 2022 Brighton W 0-6 Manchester City W WSL

