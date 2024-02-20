How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Argentinos Juniors and Independiente Rivadavia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In an intriguing clash in Group A of the Copa de La Liga Profesional, Argentinos Juniors host Independiente Rivadavia with both sides vying to shake off their respective defeats.

Argentinos Juniors lost to Talleres Cordoba with the latter scoring two late goals after Leonardo Hardio's first-half spot kick. Despite their defeat, the home side has eight points from five games and would want to get back to winning ways against Independiente.

The visitors are on a streak of back-to-back defeats as they failed to register themselves on the scoresheet in both of their losses. Independiente can turn the tide in their favour and leapfrog the home side if they can garner all three points on Tuesday.

Argentinos Juniors vs Independiente Rivadavia kick-off time

Date: February 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

Argentinos Juniors will host Independiente Rivadavia at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on February 20, 2024 with kick-off scheduled at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Argentinos Juniors vs Independiente Rivadavia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Fanatiz in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Argentinos Juniors team news

Argentinos Juniors will be without the services of winger Damian Batallini with the Argentine suffering from a strain.

Uruguayan midfielder Alan Rodriguez is also sidelined from the clash due to a meniscus injury.

Leonardo Heredia scored a crucial goal for Juniors during their defeat against CA Talleres and the winger will be aiming to turn around his fortunes this time out.

Argentinos Juniors predicted XI: Rodriguez; Meza, Alvarez, Galvan, Prieto; Montiel, Gamarra, Lescano; Veron, Romero, Heredia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Siri Defenders: Meza, Alvarez, Galvan, Prieto, Godoy, Palacio, Vega, Santamaria, Coronel Midfielders: Montiel, Gamarra, Lescano, Gomez, Oroz Forwards: Veron, Romero, Heredia, Viveros, Herrera, Perello, Chaves

Independiente Rivadavia team news

The visitors are free from any fresh injury concerns after their defeat against Instituto last time out.

Alex Arce has two goals to his name in five games and the forward will have to play an integral role if he wants to give his side all three points.

Independiente Rivadavia predicted XI: Marinelli; Petrasso, Bianchi, Maidana, Mas; Napolitano, Romero; Abecasis, Vazquez; Reali, Arce

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marinelli, Monllor Defenders: Petrasso, Bianchi, Maidana, Mas, Palacios, Paz, Ostchega, Lucero Midfielders: Napolitano, Romero, Ham, Arzura, Tonetto Forwards: Abecasis, Vazquez, Reali, Arce, Castro, Ramis, Zeballos, Asenjo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12 Jun 2017 Independiente Rivadavia 2-1 Argentinos Juniors Primera B Nacional 13 Nov 2016 Argentinos Juniors 3-1 Independiente Rivadavia Primera B Nacional

