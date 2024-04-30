Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch King's Cup semi-final

How to watch the King Cup match between Al Ittihad and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two Saudi Arabian powerhouses cross swords in the semi-finals of the King's Cup as Al-Ittihad face off against Al Hilal.

Al-Ittihad thundered four goals past Al-Faisaly in the quarter-finals as they secured themselves a ticket to the semi-finals. The side are yet to defeat Al-Hilal in their previous ten meetings as they look to change their fortunes this time out.

Al Hilal, on the other hand, are marching towards the Saudi Pro League title having been seeded at the summit of the league for the majority of the campaign. Al-Hilal dumped Al-Taawoun out of the competition with a thrilling three-goal victory in the quarter-finals.

Al Ittihad vs Al Hilal kick-off time

Date: April 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT Venue: K ing Abdullah Sports City

Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal will lock horns on April 30, 2024, at the King Abdullah Sports City which is situated in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The kick-off for the two sides is slated for 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT in the US.

How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Al Ittihad and Al Hilal will be available to watch on Fubo, FS2, and FOX Deportes in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Al Ittihad team news

Abdullah Al Jadani, Ahmed Mohammed Sharahili, and Ahmed Bamsaud are in the treatment room with the trio recovering from a cruciate ligament tear.

The likes of Fabinho, Luiz Felipe, N’Golo Kante, and Sultan Al Farhan are also on the injury table due to their respective concerns.

2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema is also a touch-and-go for this encounter with the forward's situation touted to be assessed before kick-off.

Al-Ittihad predicted XI: Maiouf; Al Mosa, Hegazy, Kadesh; Al Yami, Al Shamrani, Al Amri, Alolayan; Romarinho, Haji, Jota

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh Defenders: Hegazy, Al Hawsawi, Al-Olayan, Bamasud, Shanqeeti, Kadesh, Hawsawi, Al-Sagour, Al-Menhali, Al-Mousa Midfielders: Romarinho, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Al-Amri, Al Sahafi, Al-Nashri, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Farhan, Hamed Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Benzema, Hamdallah, Jota

Al Hilal team news

Brazilian starlet Neymar Jr. continues his tenure away from action as the flamboyant forward looks to recover from a cruciate ligament tear before the start of the next campaign.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is also tipped to be missing from Al Hilal's forward battery with the club's top scorer currently healing from a muscle injury.

Malcolm is another name missing out from the fixture because of a foot issue.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has scored 10 goals and bagged eight assists for the visitor and he could play an instrumental role in binding his side together and creating havoc in the opposing box.

Al-Hilal predicted XI: Bounou; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Lodi; Neves, Faraj; Michael, Kanno, Al-Dawsari; Milinkovic-Savic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Rubaie, Al-Owais, Al-Wotayan, Abu Rasen Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, K. Al-Dawsari, Jahfali, Lodi, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcom

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11 Apr 2024 Al-Ittihad 1-4 Al-Hilal Saudi Super Cup 13 Mar 2024 A l-Ittihad 0-2 Al-Hilal AFC Champions League 5 Mar 2024 A l-Hilal 2-0 Al- Ittihad AFC Champions League 1 Mar 2024 Al-Hilal 3-1 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League 1 Sept 2023 Al-Ittihad 3-4 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League

