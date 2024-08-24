How to watch today's Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NFL preseason game between the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Detroit Lions are ready to host the Pittsburgh Steelers to start a high-voltage NFL preseason game on August 24, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.

The Detroit Lions, holding a 1-1 record, are off to a good start this season, with a balanced offensive approach. They are scoring 27.1 points for each game, which is a lot more than the Pittsburgh Steelers, currently 0-2 and still looking for their first win. The Steelers are scoring only 17.9 points per game.

With 258.9 passing yards for each game and 135.9 yards gained on the ground, the Lions' offense has been very good. The Steelers, on the other hand, have had trouble scoring, receiving just 186.1 passing yards as well as 118.2 running yards per game.

The last time these two teams performed, was on August 29, 2022, the Pittsburgh beat Detroit 19–9.

The last time these two teams performed, was on August 29, 2022, the Pittsburgh beat Detroit 19–9.

Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Date and kick-off time

The Detroit Lions will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in an electrifying NFL preseason game on August 24, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Ford Field, in Detroit, Michigan.

Date August 24, 2024 kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL Network( Nationally)

For the Detroit Lions: WJBK (FOX/2 - Detroit), WSYM (FOX/47 - Lansing), WNEM (CBS/5 - Saginaw), WXMI (FOX/17 - Grand Rapids), WUPW (FOX/36 - Toledo OH), WFQX (FOX/32 - Traverse City MI), and WJMN (My/3 - Escanaba MI)

For the Pittsburgh Steelers: KDKA (CBS/2 - Pittsburgh), WHP (CBS/21 - Harrisburg), WTAJ (CBS/10 - Altoona), WSWB (CW/38 - Scranton), WCMH (NBC/4 - Columbus OH), WFXP (FOX/66 - Erie), WKBN (CBS/27 - Youngstown OH), WOWK (CBS/13 - Charleston WV), WTOV (FOX/9.2 - Wheeling WV), and WWCW (CW/21-27 - Roanoke VA)

Streaming service: DirectTV

Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers team news

Detroit Lions team news

The quarterback, Nate Sudfeld has completed 27 passes out of 51 tries, gained 292 yards, scored one touchdown, and thrown two interceptions.

Sione Vaki, the running back, has helped with 10 runs for 51 yards, giving the team a steady but not very strong ground game.

Wide receiver Isaiah Williams continues to be a steady target, catching 10 passes for 106 yards.

Detroit Lions injury report

Player Position Injury Status Penei Sewell OT Questionable Malik Jefferson LB Injured reserve Tre'Quan Smith WR Injured reserve

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

Kyle Allen has done a good job as a quarterback. He has completed 17 out of 23 passes, gaining 193 yards and one touchdown while intercepting one pass.

In addition, Justin Fields has run 11 times over 44 yards.

Dez Fitzpatrick, a wide receiver, has been an important receiving option. He has three catches over a total of 66 yards.

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

Player Position Injury Status Roman Wilson WR Questionable Jaylen Warren RB Questionable Payton Wilson LB Questionable

