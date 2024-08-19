How to watch today’s Tampa Bay Lightning vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to face off against the Vegas Golden Knights to begin a thrilling NHL action on October 17, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.
In this game between teams from different conferences, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Tampa Bay Lightning are both off to good starts. The Lightning are undefeated at 2-0-0, and the Golden Knights are 3-1-0.
The Vegas power play has a 30.8% success rate, which is good enough for sixth place in the league. Tampa Bay's power play, on the other hand, is only 18.2% effective, which ranks them in 19th place.
The Lightning's penalty kill has scored better than the Knights', at 85.7% (11th), while the Knights' has been only 66.7% (26th).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game, plus plenty more.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time
The Tampa Bay Lightning will square off against the Vegas Golden Knights in an epic NHL game on October 17, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Amalie Arena, in Tampa, Florida.
|Date
|October 17, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Amalie Arena
|Location
|Tampa, Florida
How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online
TV channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Vegas Golden Knights team news
Tampa Bay Lightning team news
Andrei Vasilevskiy has performed great in goal for the Lightning this season, with a 2-0-0 record, a great 1.00 GAA, and a .958 SV%. He hasn't had a shutout yet, though.
Nikita Kucherov has 5 points (four goals, one assist).
Nick Paul hasn't scored a goal yet, but he has three assists and handles 16:33 of ice time each game on average.
Tampa Bay Lightning injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Gabriel Fortier
|Undisclosed
|Out
Vegas Golden Knights team news
Adin Hill has had a rough start with a 2-1-0 record, a solid 3.72 GAA, and an .855 SV%.
Ilya Samsonov has been great in the few games he has seen action, going 1-0-0 with a great 1.00 GAA and a .957 SV%.
Mark Stone has 8 points on the season with 2 goals and 6 assists.
Vegas Golden Knights injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jakub Demek
|Undisclosed
|Out
|William Karlsson
|Undisclosed
|Out
Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record
In their last five games, the Lightning and the Knights have exchanged wins. The last two meetings were very close, with Tampa Bay winning 5-3 on March 20, 2024. On February 19th, 2023, Vegas beat the Lightning 5-4; on March 10, 2023, they won 4-3. Most of these encounters were extremely close, with only one or two goals separating the winners. It looks like another close game is coming up. Because of Tampa Bay's recent success and Vegas's powerful offense, this game might be fascinating and fast-paced, with both teams fighting for each inch of ice.
|Date
|Results
|Mar 20, 2024
|Lightning 5-3 Knights
|Dec 22, 2023
|Lightning 5-4 Knights
|Mar 10, 2023
|Knights 4-3 Lightning
|Feb 19, 2023
|Knights 5-4 Lightning
|Jan 30, 2022
|Knights 3-2 Lightning