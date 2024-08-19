How to watch today’s Tampa Bay Lightning vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vegas Golden Knights, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to face off against the Vegas Golden Knights to begin a thrilling NHL action on October 17, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

In this game between teams from different conferences, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Tampa Bay Lightning are both off to good starts. The Lightning are undefeated at 2-0-0, and the Golden Knights are 3-1-0.

The Vegas power play has a 30.8% success rate, which is good enough for sixth place in the league. Tampa Bay's power play, on the other hand, is only 18.2% effective, which ranks them in 19th place.

The Lightning's penalty kill has scored better than the Knights', at 85.7% (11th), while the Knights' has been only 66.7% (26th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game, plus plenty more.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time

The Tampa Bay Lightning will square off against the Vegas Golden Knights in an epic NHL game on October 17, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Amalie Arena, in Tampa, Florida.

Date October 17, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Amalie Arena Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online

TV channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Vegas Golden Knights team news

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Andrei Vasilevskiy has performed great in goal for the Lightning this season, with a 2-0-0 record, a great 1.00 GAA, and a .958 SV%. He hasn't had a shutout yet, though.

Nikita Kucherov has 5 points (four goals, one assist).

Nick Paul hasn't scored a goal yet, but he has three assists and handles 16:33 of ice time each game on average.

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Gabriel Fortier Undisclosed Out

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Adin Hill has had a rough start with a 2-1-0 record, a solid 3.72 GAA, and an .855 SV%.

Ilya Samsonov has been great in the few games he has seen action, going 1-0-0 with a great 1.00 GAA and a .957 SV%.

Mark Stone has 8 points on the season with 2 goals and 6 assists.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jakub Demek Undisclosed Out William Karlsson Undisclosed Out

Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record

In their last five games, the Lightning and the Knights have exchanged wins. The last two meetings were very close, with Tampa Bay winning 5-3 on March 20, 2024. On February 19th, 2023, Vegas beat the Lightning 5-4; on March 10, 2023, they won 4-3. Most of these encounters were extremely close, with only one or two goals separating the winners. It looks like another close game is coming up. Because of Tampa Bay's recent success and Vegas's powerful offense, this game might be fascinating and fast-paced, with both teams fighting for each inch of ice.

Date Results Mar 20, 2024 Lightning 5-3 Knights Dec 22, 2023 Lightning 5-4 Knights Mar 10, 2023 Knights 4-3 Lightning Feb 19, 2023 Knights 5-4 Lightning Jan 30, 2022 Knights 3-2 Lightning

More NHL news and coverage