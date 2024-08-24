How to watch today's New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Liberty are ready to host the Connecticut Sun to start a thrilling WNBA battle on August 24, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Liberty have a strong offense that scores 86.5 points for each game, which is second in the league. Their 45.4% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league, shows how efficient they are. Their defense is strong, but they give up 76.1 points for each game, ranking them third in the league.

The Sun has the best defense in the league, giving up only 73.5 points each game. Their offense isn't as strong; they only score 80.1 points each game (8th) and make 43.8% of their field goals (7th).

In their last meeting, the Liberty beat the Sun, 82-74 on Jul 17, 2024.

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun: Date and Tip-off Time

The New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun will face each other in an epic WNBA game on August 24, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, New York.

Date August 24, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Arena Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun live on the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun Team News

New York Liberty Team News

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton is sidelined from the team's lineup with a knee injury.

Sabrina Ionescu averages 19.9 points, 90.4% free throws, and 42.7% from the field.

Jonquel Jones averages 9.3 rebounds each game, 7.5 on defense and 1.8 on offense, showing her versatility.

Connecticut Sun Team News

DeWanna Bonner averages 16.5 points per game for the Connecticut Sun, scoring 42.8% from the court and 82.2% from the line.

Alyssa Thomas averages 9.3 rebounds each game, 6.6 on defense and 2.7 on offense, showing her versatility and court presence.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun in WNBA matchups: