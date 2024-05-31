How to watch today's New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Washington Mystics, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The New York Liberty and the Washington Mystics are set to face off in a highly anticipated WNBA matchup on May 31, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET.

Following Sabrina Ionescu's outstanding 22-point performance in the Liberty's 81-78 victory against the Phoenix Mercury, the New York Liberty will take on the Washington Mystics.

With a 32-8 overall record, including a 16-4 record in Eastern Conference games, New York concluded the previous season. The Liberty defense held their opponents to 42.4% shooting from the field while allowing opponents to score 80.6 points on average per game.

The Washington Mystics finished the 2023–24 season with a 19–21 overall record and a 9–11 record in Eastern Conference play. With 31.8 points from the paint, 16.9 points on turnovers, and 8.7 points on fast breaks, the Mystics averaged 80.5 points a game.

New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA battle between the New York Liberty and the Washington Mystics will take place on May 31, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET, at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, New York.

How to watch New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Washington Mystics live on ION TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics Team News

New York Liberty Team News

With an average of 18.6 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, Breanna Stewart has been a formidable opponent. The success of the team has been greatly attributed to her ability to score and dominate the boards.

Sabrina Ionescu, on the other hand, has been the main playmaker, dishing up 5.7 assists per contest on average. Her passing and vision have been crucial in keeping the Liberty offense rolling and in providing scoring opportunities for her teammates.

Washington Mystics Team News

Despite having a 35.4% shooting percentage, Atkins has averaged 13.6 points each game. Atkins continues to be a solid offensive option and a serious scoring threat.

At 7.0 rebounds per game on average, Shakira Austin has been an exceptional rebounder. Her presence on the boards aids the Mystics in maintaining paint control and securing important items.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the New York Liberty and the Washington Mystics in the WNBA matchups: