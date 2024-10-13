How to watch New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA Finals Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA Finals matchup between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx, including how to watch and team news.

The Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty are set to clash again on Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn, NY, as they continue their best-of-five WNBA Finals series.

In the opening game, the visitors demonstrated their resilience after falling behind by 18 points to the favored Liberty on their home court. Rather than succumbing to the pressure, the Lynx mounted an impressive comeback to snatch a thrilling 95-93 victory in overtime.

Meanwhile, the hosts must be reeling from the shocking loss in game one. Despite recording 20 offensive rebounds, shooting close to 40 percent from beyond the arc, and holding an 11-point lead with less than three minutes remaining, they now find themselves down 1-0 in this series.



New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Liberty and the Lynx will take place on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT, at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, NY.

Date Sunday, October 13, 2024 Time 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Arena Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, NY

How to watch New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx live on ESPN and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx Team News

New York Liberty Team News

The New York Liberty face a must-win scenario to stay competitive in this series and boast an impressive 18 wins out of their last 22 games at home. They're averaging 85.6 points with a 43.6% field-goal rate while holding opponents to 80.6 points on 45.3% shooting. Sabrina Ionescu stands out, averaging 20.4 points and 4.9 assists, supported by Breanna Stewart's 19.7 points and 8.3 rebounds.

Jonquel Jones contributes in double figures, and Leonie Fiebich adds 2.1 assists per game. The Liberty match the Lynx with 37.6% shooting from deep and hold an 87.8% free-throw rate. Defensively, they limit opponents to 33.9% from beyond the arc and grab an average of 37.3 rebounds per game.

Minnesota Lynx Team News

The Minnesota Lynx are aiming to secure a pivotal 2-0 advantage in their series, having won 11 of their last 14 matchups on the road. Currently, they’re putting up 88.1 points per game on a strong 48.9% shooting accuracy while conceding 83.6 points on 43.6% shooting. Napheesa Collier leads the charge, averaging 26.4 points and 9.4 rebounds, with Courtney Williams adding 14.9 points and 3.8 rebounds.

Kayla McBride also scores in double digits, while Bridget Carleton contributes 3.4 boards. The Lynx are connecting on 37.6% of their three-point attempts and an impressive 86.3% from the free-throw line. On defense, they're holding opponents to 36.6% from three and pulling down 30 rebounds per contest.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: