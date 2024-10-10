How to watch New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA Finals Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA Finals matchup between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx, including how to watch and team news.

The Minnesota Lynx are set to face off against the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals, kicking off Thursday night in New York.

The Lynx, who boasted the league's second-best record, advanced to the finals after overcoming both the Phoenix Mercury and the Connecticut Sun.

The visitors are making their return to the WNBA Finals after seven seasons, following a thrilling five-game showdown with the Connecticut Sun. The Lynx lost the opener at home but bounced back to take the next two games. Despite a setback in Connecticut, they clinched the series in a thrilling game five at the Target Center.

Meanwhile, the hosts secured their spot in the Finals for a second consecutive season. They swept the Atlanta Dream in the first round and then defeated their longtime rivals, the Las Vegas Aces, in a 3-1 series victory.

Given that New York had clinched the No. 1 seed with the best record in the WNBA, they will get the home-court advantage once again for the finals.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Liberty vs Lynx game, including the injury report, key players and where to watch.

New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Liberty and the Lynx will take place on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, NY.

Date Thursday, October 10, 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Arena Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, NY

How to watch New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx Team News

New York Liberty Team News

Sabrina Ionescu delivered a standout 22 points, while her fellow Olympian, Breanna Stewart, contributed a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds, as the Liberty gear up for another shot at their first WNBA Championship. Jonquel Jones also provides double-digit scoring, with Leonie Fiebich assisting at a rate of 1.8 per game.

Minnesota Lynx Team News

On Minnesota's front, Napheesa Collier, an Olympian and the league's Defensive Player of the Year, surged in the final three games, culminating in an impressive 27-point, 11-rebound performance in the series decider. Courtney Williams, the Lynx' top assist leader, put up 24 points, leading the team to an 88-77 victory. Kayla McBride joins as a third double-digit scorer, and Bridget Carleton adds a solid 3.4 rebounds.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: