How to watch New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA Finals Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New York Liberty are set to clash with the Minnesota Lynx in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, with the action unfolding at the Target Center on Wednesday.

Looking to build momentum, New York aims to take a 2-1 series lead by securing consecutive victories. They controlled the pace for most of Game 1, leading at the close of each of the first three quarters, but stumbled in the fourth, ultimately faltering in overtime. Bouncing back was expected for Game 2, where the Liberty delivered a more complete effort, as the top team responded.

They emerged victorious with a wire-to-wire lead and intensified their defense in the latter half, limiting Minnesota to just 27 points on 39 percent shooting. The Lynx struggled from deep in the second half, managing only 1-of-9 three-pointers—a stark contrast to their first-half form, where they hit 5-of-11 from beyond the arc and boasted shooting splits of 50/46/100.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Liberty vs Lynx game, including the injury report, key players and where to watch.

New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Liberty and the Lynx will take place on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, NY.

How to watch New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx live on ESPN and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx Team News

New York Liberty Team News

The New York Liberty are posting an average of 84.9 points per game, converting on 44 percent of their shots while holding opponents to 76.5 points and 42.5 percent shooting. Breanna Stewart leads with 19.9 points and 3.9 assists per game, while Sabrina Ionescu, despite a rough 8-for-26 in Game 1 and some quiet stretches, rebounded with efficiency in Game 2, is averaging 19.8 points and 5 boards.

Jonquel Jones adds a third double-digit scoring option, and Leonie Fiebich is chipping in with 2.3 assists per game. New York is hitting 38.5 percent from three-point range and shooting an impressive 86.8 percent from the line, while allowing opponents to shoot 32.4 percent from deep and securing 36.9 rebounds on average.

Minnesota Lynx Team News

The Minnesota Lynx are putting up 85.7 points per outing on an efficient 48.5 percent shooting and limiting rivals to 75.6 points on 41 percent shooting. Napheesa Collier has been a dominant force, tallying 25.2 points and 9.2 rebounds, while Courtney Williams contributes 14.9 points and 4 boards.

Kayla McBride rounds out the double-digit scorers, with Alanna Smith pulling down 4.7 rebounds. The Lynx are knocking down 36.9 percent from beyond the arc, shooting 86.3 percent from the charity stripe, holding opponents to 30.1 percent from three, and averaging 29.7 rebounds per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: