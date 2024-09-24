How to watch today's New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream WNBA playoffs: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA playoff matchup between the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Liberty aims to capitalize on their commanding 83-69 win over the Atlanta Dream in Game 1 of their first-round series, looking to seal the deal in Game 2 on Tuesday night at Barclays Center.

In Game 1, the Liberty showcased why they secured the top seed, delivering a commanding win over the Dream. Although the final score was a 14-point difference, New York had the game firmly under control from the first quarter onward.

The Dream, now in a must-win situation, fell 83-69 in Sunday's opener. After a victory over the Liberty in the season finale to clinch their playoff spot, Atlanta was quickly brought back down to earth in Game 1. They trailed throughout the contest and have now lost four of their five matchups against the Liberty this season.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Liberty vs Dream game, including the injury report, key players and where to watch.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Liberty and the Dream will take place on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT, at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, New York.

Date Tuesday, September 24, 2024, Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Arena Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations or hidden expenses.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream Team News

New York Liberty Team News

The New York Liberty came out firing, hitting a playoff-high 73% from the floor in the opening quarter, setting a dominant tone that Atlanta couldn't overcome as they trailed the rest of the way. Atlanta will undoubtedly aim to disrupt the Liberty’s fast start in Game 2.

Rookie Leonie Fiebich delivered an outstanding performance, dropping a career-high 21 points, including four shots from beyond the arc. Fiebich is expected to remain a key player for New York in Game 2, continuing her impactful season.

Former MVP Breanna Stewart contributed 20 points on 43% shooting. As one of the WNBA's top talents, Stewart poses a significant challenge for Atlanta, given her all-around game—averaging 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per contest. Even if the Dream manages to slow her down, New York's depth means they can pivot to other scoring threats.

Sabrina Ionescu was also crucial in Game 1, tallying 17 points and five assists, with a quick eight points in the first quarter. Containing Ionescu on the court will be another hurdle for the Dream as they prepare for Game 2.

Atlanta Dream Team News

Facing elimination, the Dream will turn to Rhyne Howard and Tina Charles to help them fight back.

Howard, Atlanta’s top scorer this season, averaging 17.3 points per game, managed 14 points in Game 1. Meanwhile, Charles, a former Liberty player, was a key presence for the Dream, contributing 12 points despite the loss.

To force a Game 3, Atlanta will need stronger offensive showings from not only Howard and Charles but also Alisha Gray, who struggled in Game 1 with just nine points and poor shooting from the field.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream in WNBA matchups: