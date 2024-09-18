How to watch the New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Liberty is ready to host the Atlanta Dream to start a thrilling WNBA battle on September 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Liberty are definitely stronger than the Dream because they score 86.1 points for each game, which is the most in the league, while the Dream only scores 76.7 points each game, which is the 12th most.

New York only lets in 76.6 points per game, which is third-best in the league, and Atlanta lets in 80.3 points per game, which is fifth-best.

The Liberty are better at scoring again; they're fourth in the league with a 44.9% field goal percentage, while the Dream are struggling with a 40.4% grade, which places them in 12th place.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream: Date and Tip-off Time

The New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream will meet in an electrifying WNBA game on September 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, New York.

Date September 19, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Arena Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream live on the NBA TV Channel and the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream Team News

New York Liberty Team News

Breanna Stewart scores 20.7 points for each game on average, making 45.8% of her shots from the field and 84.0% of her free throws.

Jonquel Jones is very important on the boards. She grabs 9.0 rebounds for each game, along with 1.7 coming from offense and 7.3 coming from defense.

Sabrina Ionescu creates good offense by passing the ball well (6.1 assists per game), but she needs to work on her ball handling as she makes 2.8 turnovers during 32.5 minutes per game.

Atlanta Dream Team News

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus will remain absent for the rest of the season because of her ankle injury. Additionally, Aerial Powers is sidelined from the team's lineup due to a calf injury.

Rhyne Howard averages 17.5 points each game yet shoots 36.9% from the field, which may be better.

Tina Charles gives critical second-chance opportunities with 9.5 rebounds per game, 2.5 offensive, and 7.0 defensive. Furthermore, Jordin Canada is averaging 5.8 assists and 2.2 turnovers in 31.3 minutes.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream in WNBA matchups: