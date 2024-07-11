How to watch today's New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky are set to meet to start a high-voltage WNBA battle on July 11, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

The Liberty have a strong offense; they average 86.7 points per game, which ranks them second in the league. On the other hand, the Sky are far behind, scoring only 79.4 points per game, which lands them ninth.

The Liberty are also great at defense; they only give up 77.9 points per game, which positions them in third place. Meanwhile, the Sky gives up 81.2 points per game, placing them in sixth place.

The Liberty has a 45.2% field goal percentage, which is the second-best in the league. Whereas the Sky has a 42.1% field goal percentage, the eleventh-best in the league.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly-anticipated WNBA action between the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky will happen on July 11, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, New York.

Date July 11, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET Arena Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky live on Amazon Prime US Streaming Platform.

New York Liberty Team News

The availability of Betnijah Laney-Hamilton is still uncertain due to illness.

Key player Breanna Stewart averages 19.4 points per game from 45.5% shooting and 86.4% free throws.

Sabrina Ionescu averages 6.3 assists, 2.7 turnovers, and 33.4 minutes per game.

Chicago Sky Team News

Elizabeth Williams is ruled out of the team for the season due to a meniscus injury.

Chennedy Carter averages 16.5 points each game with a 53.1% percentage from the field in addition 77.6% free-throw line.

Angel Reese dominated the boards with 11.9 rebounds per game, 7.0 defensive and 4.9 offensive.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky in WNBA matchups: