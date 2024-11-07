How to watch today's Liberty Flames vs Duke Blue Devils NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Liberty Flames vs Duke Blue Devils NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Following a dominant season opener, Duke (1-0) is set to head to Virginia for a non-conference showdown with Liberty (1-0).

The Blue Devils are coming off a commanding 89-36 win against Radford on Monday, where sophomore forward Jordan Wood led the charge with 13 points, eight boards, two steals, and two blocks in just 23 minutes of play.

The Lady Flames are aiming for their first-ever victory over Duke in their seventh attempt and hope to end a 41-game losing streak against Top 25 teams. The No. 11 Blue Devils are the highest-ranked team to ever compete at Liberty Arena.

Liberty Flames vs Duke Blue Devils: Date and tip-off time

The Flames and the Blue Devils in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Date Thursday, November 7, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Liberty Arena Location Lynchburg, Virginia

How to watch Liberty Flames vs Duke Blue Devils on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Liberty Flames and Duke Blue Devils live on:

National TV channel : SEC Network

: SEC Network Streaming service: ESPN+

Liberty Flames team news & key performers

For Liberty, Emma Hess was the standout player in their neighboring matchup, leading all scorers with 20 points, including an impressive 6-of-7 from beyond the arc. With her performance, Hess climbed to second place in the program’s history with 174 career three-pointers. Center Bella Smuda contributed solidly as well, adding 12 points and six rebounds, marking her 16th consecutive game in double figures.

Point guard Jordan Hodges also shone for Liberty’s senior group, posting 18 points and a game-high eight assists in their win over Valparaiso.

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

The Blue Devils opened their season with a dominant 89-36 victory over Radford on Monday. Duke showcased impressive offensive depth, with six players reaching double digits: Jordan Wood (13), Delaney Thomas (12), Reigan Richardson (11), Jadyn Donovan (10), Toby Fournier (10), and Oluchi Okananwa (10).

Their defense was relentless, racking up 19 steals and converting 34 Radford turnovers into 41 points, while holding the Highlanders to a mere 23% shooting.