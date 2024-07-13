How to watch today's Leon vs Pachuca Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Leon and Pachuca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leon and Pachuca will both aim to bounce back from an opening-day defeat in Liga MX Apertura 2024 when the two sides square off at Estadio Leon on Saturday.

While La Fiera suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Pumas UNAM, the visitors are coming off a 1-0 loss against Monterrey.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leon vs Pachuca kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET Venue: Estadio Leon

The Liga MX match between Leon and Pachuca will be played at Estadio Leon in Leon, Mexico.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Saturday, July 13, in the United States (US).

How to watch Leon vs Pachuca online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Leon and Pachuca will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leon team news

The hosts will remain without Federico Vinas on account of an Achilles injury, so Alfonso Alvarado will continue to feature upfront.

Despite shipping in four goals last time out, Leon boss Jorge Bava may persist with the centre-back pair of Stiven Barreiro and Paul Bellon, with Adonis Frias and Fidel Ambriz in the engine room.

Leon possible XI: Blanco; Reyes, Barreiro, Bellon, Cervantes; Frias, Ambriz; Guerra, Medina, Hernandez; Alvarado

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blanco, Jimenez, Garcia Defenders: Barajas, Barreiro, Frias, Bellon, Hernandez, Luna, Rodriguez, Reyes, Isias, Villa, Moreno, Ramirez Midfielders: Ambriz, Estrada, Napoli, Guardado, Santos, Cabral, Medina, Guerra, Hernandez, Uribe Forwards: Cadiz, Lopez, Ayon, Alvarado , Mendoza

Pachuca team news

Forward Salomon Rondon is available for selection after rendering his services for the Venezuela national team at 2024 Copa America. However, despite competition from Sergio Aguayo, 17-year-old Luis Puente may start from the first whistle.

Andres Micolta is also back after his international duty with Ecuador at the Copas.

Pachuca possible XI: Moreno; L. Rodriguez, Cabral, Barreto, B. Gonzalez; Pedraza, Deossa; O. Gonzalez, Bautista, Idrissi; Puente

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio, Rodas Defenders: Barreto, Micolta, Berlanga, Cabral, B. Gonzalez, Aceves, V. Rodriguez, Contreras, L. Rodrigues, C. Sanchez Midfielders: Pedraza, Montiel, Calzadilla, Homenchenko, Deossa, Marchand, Bautista, Lopez, Luna, Idrissi, A. Gonzalez, De la Fuente, Mena, Dominguez, Figueroa Forwards: Baston, Rondon, Aguayo, O. Gonzalez, Puente

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Leon and Pachuca across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 7, 2024 Pachuca 3-2 Leon Liga MX July 10, 2023 Leon 4-0 Pachuca Liga MX February 4, 2023 Leon 0-1 Pachuca Liga MX August 21, 2022 Pachuca 1-0 Leon Liga MX January 22, 2022 Leon 2-1 Pachuca Liga MX

