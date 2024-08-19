How to watch today’s Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL Preseason game between the Ottawa Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs, as well as puck drop time and team news.

As a team, the Senators scored a lot of goals. Their average of 6.00 goals per game is second in the league, and the Maple Leafs are not far behind, getting 5.00 goals per game, which is fifth.

Both teams' defenses are weak; Ottawa gives up 5 goals per game, which is 15th, and Toronto gives up 6 goals per game, which is 16th.

The Maple Leafs take more shots per game than the Senators. They are first in the league with 37.0 tries per game, while the Senators are fourth with 34.0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game, plus plenty more.

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The Ottawa Senators will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in a highly anticipated NHL Preseason game on September 24, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Canadian Tire Centre, in Ottawa, Canada.

Date September 24, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Canadian Tire Centre Location Ottawa, Canada

How to watch Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TSN5, TSN4

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Ottawa Senators team news and players to watch

Cole Reinhardt has been very important on offense, getting two goals and setting up two assists. He has been on the ice for an average of 12:34 per game.

Additionally, Jan Jenik has made a difference by scoring one goal and setting up three assists while having an average of 13:48 minutes per game.

As a goalie, Mads Sogaard has had a tough season. He has given up 4.76 goals per game and has a save percentage of .865, but he has yet to score a shutout.

Ottawa Senators injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Josh Norris Upper body Out for Season

Toronto Maple Leafs team news and players to watch

Max Pacioretty has been an excellent player, averaging 15:35 of ice time per game scoring 2 goals and setting up 1 assist.

John Tavares has averaged 16:57 of ice time and has been a productive facilitator, dishing out three assists despite his lack of a goal.

Matt Murray has had a very hard time as a goalie. He has given up a lot of goals (6.21 per game) and has only saved .727 of the shots that have been faced. He has also not achieved a shutout yet.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Bobby McMann Lower Body Out

Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the Ottawa Senators have beaten the Toronto Maple Leafs four times in a row. The Senators beat the Leafs 5-3 in their most recent game, which happened on February 11, 2024.

This showed how strong their offense is. Toronto's defense has been broken down many times in recent games, with victories of 4-2, 6-3, along with 3-2 for Ottawa. The Maple Leafs did win 4–3, though, which shows they can fight back.

Based on this pattern, Ottawa seems to be ahead, but Toronto is going to be eager to tie the game, which will make it very interesting.

The Senators will likely keep playing aggressively, while the Leafs will likely try to tighten up their defense and take advantage of scoring chances.

Date Results Feb 11, 2024 Senators 5-3 Leafs Dec 28, 2023 Senators 4-2 Leafs Dec 08, 2023 Leafs 4-3 Senators Nov 09, 2023 Senators 6-3 Leafs Sep 24, 2023 Senators 3-2 Leafs

