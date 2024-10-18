How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Rangers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are ready to take on the New York Rangers in a high-voltage NHL battle on October 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Rangers have a 2-0-1 record, while the Maple Leafs have a 3-1-0 record. Additionally, the Rangers are currently sixth in the league with an excellent 90.9% penalty kill rate, which will be a tough game for Toronto, whose penalty kill percentage is 83.3% and ranks 13th in the league.

The Leafs are excellent at face-offs, winning 54.8% of the time, which places them seventh in the league. The Rangers, on the other hand, are only 56% efficient, which places them third in the league.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Rangers: Date and puck-drop time

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers will meet in an epic NHL battle on October 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Canada.

Date October 19, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Canada

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Rangers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: FuboTV

Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Rangers team news

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Anthony Stolarz has a strong 2-1-0 record, a great goals-against average of 1.70, and a great save percentage (SV%) of .940, but he hasn't recorded a shutout yet this season.

Mitch Marner has scored 5 points (1 goal, 4 assists).

William Nylander has also been a force, scoring 3 goals, which includes 1 power-play goal, and taking 8 shots on goal.

Toronto Maple Leafs Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Connor Dewar Shoulder injury Out Joseph Woll Lower body injury Out

New York Rangers team news

Igor Shesterkin has a record of 2-0-1, and a 2.28 goals against average (GAA), with a .921 save percentage (SV%). He has also recorded one shutout.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with 7 points, which comes from two goals and five assists.

Chris Kreider has scored 3 goals, one of which was on the power play, and taken 9 shots on goal.

New York Rangers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jimmy Vesey Lower body injury Out Ryan Lindgren Upper body injury Out

Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers head-to-head record

The upcoming game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers will be a chance for both teams to build on their recent wins in previous meetings. In the last five games, the Leafs have prevailed four times. On March 3, 2024, they won 4–3, which was a very close game, and on December 13, 2023, they won 7–3. To be fair, the Rangers also beat Toronto 5-2 on the 20th of December 2023, which showed how good they were offensively. Their previous games were very close, with some games decided by only a single goal, such as the Leafs' 3-2 victory on January 26th and April 14th, 2023. This means that either team could win. The game will be very close, and both teams will use their skills, making it an exciting showdown.

Date Results Mar 03, 2024 Leafs 4-3 Rangers Dec 20, 2023 Rangers 5-2 Leafs Dec 13, 2023 Leafs 7-3 Rangers Apr 14, 2023 Leafs 3-2 Rangers Jan 26, 2023 Leafs 3-2 Rangers

