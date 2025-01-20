How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning, as well as puck drop time and team news.

Tampa Bay Lightning (25-16-3) will aim for their third straight victory as they travel north to face the Toronto Maple Leafs (29-16-2) on Monday evening at Scotiabank Arena. The puck drops at 7:30 pm ET.

The Lightning are coming off a dominant 5-1 win over Detroit. After a setback against Boston, Tampa Bay has bounced back strongly with victories over Anaheim and Detroit, marking their third win in their last four outings. Currently sitting third in the Atlantic Division, the Lightning trail Florida by four points and will look to close the gap with another win on Monday night. Tampa Bay’s offense has been prolific this season, averaging 3.66 goals per game. In their most recent outing, they scored five goals on just 22 shots.

The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are riding high after a commanding 7-3 win over Montreal. Following a brief three-game losing skid, Toronto has regained momentum with back-to-back victories over New Jersey and Montreal. They'll look to build on their success and secure a third consecutive win on Monday. Toronto’s offense is averaging 3.13 goals per game and delivered a clinical performance with seven goals on 34 shots in their latest triumph.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Date and puck-drop time

The Leafs will square off against the Lighting in a thrilling NHL clash on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Date Monday, January 20, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Canada

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: NHL Network and FDSS

Streaming service: Fubo

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning team news & key performers

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Nikita Kucherov continues to lead the way for Tampa Bay, tallying an impressive 68 points this season, including 21 goals and 47 assists. Brandon Hagel and Brayden Point have also been key contributors, each with 49 points—Hagel from 20 goals and 29 assists, and Point from 27 goals and 22 assists. In the win over Detroit, Kucherov recorded a goal and two assists, while Jake Guentzel matched that stat line, and Darren Raddysh chipped in with a goal and an assist.

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Mitch Marner leads Toronto's offense with 64 points, including 14 goals and 50 assists. William Nylander has been a consistent threat, racking up 48 points from 27 goals and 21 assists, while John Tavares adds another 42 points with 20 goals and 22 assists. In their victory against the Canadiens, Oliver Ekman-Larsson contributed a goal and two assists, Bobby McMann added a goal and an assist, and Auston Matthews found the back of the net as well.

