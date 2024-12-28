How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Washington Capitals, including how to watch and team news.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are ready to host the Washington Capitals to start a highly anticipated NHL game on December 28, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Washington has a slightly better power play percentage than Toronto, at 21.6%, which ranks 15th in the league. Toronto's is 20.4%, which ranks 18th.

Toronto is ranked eighth on the penalty kill with an 82.5% win rate, while Washington is ranked sixth with an 83% win rate.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Washington Capitals in a thrilling NHL game on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Canada.

Date Saturday, December 28, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Canada

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Washington Capitals team news

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Joseph Woll has a strong 9-6-0 mark and a 2.61 GAA together with a .908 SV%.

Mitch Marner has 46 points, which includes ten goals and thirty-six assists.

William Nylander has 23 goals, 7 goals on power play, and 124 shots.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Auston Matthews Upper body injury Day-to-Day Anthony Stolarz Lower body injury Out

Washington Capitals team news

Charlie Lindgren, has a 10-7-0 record, a 2.61 goals-against average, and a .903 save percentage.

Logan Thompson has a 13-2-2 record, and a 2.40 GAA, with a .914 SV%, but he has not had a shutout yet this season.

Dylan Strome has 38 points, which includes eleven goals and twenty-seven assists.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alex Ovechkin Leg injury Out Lars Eller Illness Out

Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals head-to-head record

From the last five games that these two teams participated in, the Maple Leafs have won four of those five. The last time these two teams performed, was on December 7, 2024, the Capitals beat the Leafs 3-1. Before that, Toronto dominated, winning 4-3 in November and big games like 5-1 and 7-3 in March. The Leafs have been executing well lately, especially in games with a lot of goals, so they are probably going to win this one. However, the Capitals' 3-1 win shows that they can stop Toronto's offense. The key for both teams as they try to capitalize on their advantages and break the current pattern will be how well they perform on special teams, in goal, and on defense.