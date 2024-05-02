How to watch today's Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch today's NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins, as well as the start time and team news.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to force a Game 7 in their NHL best-of-seven First Round playoff series as they host the Boston Bruins.

However, the Leafs staved off elimination in a 2-1 overtime victory in the team's pivotal Game 5 matchup on Tuesday night, with Matthew Knies scoring at 2:26 of overtime to force Game 6.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins: Date and Puck Drop Time

The Toronto Maple Leafs will play the Boston Bruins in a highly anticipated NHL matchup on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Date Thursday, May 2, 2024 Time 8:00pm ET/ 5:00pm PT Arena Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Ontario, Canada

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins online - TV Channels and Live Streams

In the States, you can catch all the action of the thrilling NHL match between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs live on TBS. Local fans can tune in to TVA Sports (TVA), New England Sports Network (NESN) and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) to watch the game.

Fans without access to these channels can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins Team News & Key Leaders

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs were not prepared to give up on their season on Tuesday night in Boston. Despite being without their best player, Auston Matthews, they dominated the opening period and will need the same sense of urgency here as they look for their first home-ice win of the playoffs.

The availability of Matthews is still up in the air, but the team has proven that they can cope in his absence. William Nylander (40 goals, 58 assists) has to step up in this series with no points in two games. John Tavares (65 points in regular season) has just one goal and one assist so far. Mitch Marner (85 points) has a goal and two assists.

Goaltender Joseph Woll took the start in Game 5 and could start again in this one after stopping 27 of 28 shots faced. That was good for a .964 save percentage.

Boston Bruins

Defenseman Andrew Peeke is the only injury concern for the Bruins, ruled out here because of an undisclosed injury in Game 2.

The Bruins had a chance to finish off the Maple Leafs at home on Tuesday night, but they fell flat and lost 2-1 in overtime. After giving up an early first-period goal, Bruins' talented goaltender Jeremy Swayman kept his side in the game by turning away 29 shots.

David Pastrnak (47 goals, 63 assists in regular season) has two goals and two assists in the playoffs. Charlie McAvoy has picked up where he left off in the regular season with four assists in the playoffs.

Head-to-Head Records

This is the fourth postseason meeting between the two sides since 2013. The Bruins have won all three and overpowered Toronto during the regular season, clinching home ice for the first-round matchup. Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL matchups: