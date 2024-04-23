Lazio vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Coppa Italia

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between Lazio and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will take on Lazio in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final at the Olimpico Stadium on Tuesday.

Juventus have been struggling recently with just two wins in their last eight matches. One of those wins were a 2-0 result in the first leg against Lazio and they will be confident of preventing a sensational comeback by their opponents.

Lazio, on the other hand, won four out of their last six games and will be hoping to pull off a shock result at home. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Lazio vs Juventus kick-off time

Date: April 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Olimpico Stadium

The match will be played at the Olimpico Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Lazio vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Juventus will be without Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba who are suspended, while Fabio Miretti and Moise Kean are unavailable due to injuries.

Juventus will be hoping their two-goal advantage from the first leg is enough to progress into the final.

Juventus predicted XI: Perin; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Gatti, Djalo, Danilo, Rugani, Cambiaso Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Iling-Junior, Yildiz

Lazio team news

On Tuesday, Lazio will be without three players due to injuries, including Matteo Guendouzi and Mattia Zaccagni, both of whom started the first leg but are now sidelined with shin and ankle issues respectively. Goalkeeper Ivan Provedel is also out due to a hamstring problem.

There's uncertainty regarding Manuel Lazzari's availability after he was substituted in the first half of the previous match due to an injury. Ciro Immobile, who missed Friday's game, will undergo a late fitness test to determine if he can play in this match.

Lazio predicted XI: Mandas; Marusic, Patric, Romagnoli, Gila; Kamada, Vecino, Alberto; Anderson, Castellanos, Pedro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sepe, Mandas Defenders: Casale, Romagnoli, Patric, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Hysaj Midfielders: Cataldi, Alberto, Vecino, Lazzari, Kamada, A. Anderson, Fernandes Forwards: Immobile, Castellanos, Gonzalez, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/04/24 Juventus 2-0 Lazio Coppa Italia 30/03/24 Lazio 1 - 0 Juventus Serie A 16/09/23 Juventus 3 - 1 Lazio Serie A 09/04/23 Lazio 2 - 1 Juventus Serie A 03/02/23 Juventus 1 - 0 Lazio Coppa Italia 14/11/22 Juventus 3 - 0 Lazio Serie A

