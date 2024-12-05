How to watch today's Lazio vs Napoli Coppa Italia game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between Lazio and Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news

Lazio and Napoli will battle for a Coppa Italia quarter-final spot when the two sides face off at Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

The hosts enter the game as one of the teams seeded between one and eight, while Napoli progressed to the Last 16 after defeating Modena and Palermo in the previous rounds.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lazio vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Coppa Italia round of 16 match between Lazio and Napoli will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lazio vs Napoli kick-off time

The Coppa Italia round of 16 match between Lazio and Napoli will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, December 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Lazio team news

Nuno Tavares, Matias Vecino, Gaetano Castovilli and Boulaye Dia are unavailable for selection.

With Christos Mandas in goal, Pedro and Samuel Gigot are also likely to find their way into the XI, while Taty Castellanos should lead the line of attack.

Napoli team news

Apart from Pasquale Mazzocchi, Gli Azzurri boss Antonio Conte has a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Giacomo Raspadori, David Neres and Leonardo Spinazzola could benefit from rotations, as Romelu Lukaku, Scott McTominay and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are all likely to be rested.

