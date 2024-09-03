How to watch today's Las Vegas Aces vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Chicago Sky, including how to watch and team news.

The Las Vegas Aces are ready to host the Chicago Sky to start a high-voltage WNBA battle on September 03, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Following A'ja Wilson's outstanding 41-point showing in the Aces' 97-79 win over the Phoenix Mercury, the Las Vegas Aces will face the Chicago Sky.

This season, Las Vegas is 10-7 at home. They are fifth across the WNBA in assists, getting 20.4 for each competition, with Jackie Young heading the team with 5.4 per game.

The Sky, on the other hand, are 7-9 on the road and score 42.1 points for each game on average inside the paint, which is the most in the league. Chennedy Carter scores 10.6 points for each game for Chicago in the paint, making her the team's best inside scorer.

This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will battle each other. The last time these two teams performed, on the 25th of August, the Aces beat the Sky 77–75. Wilson scored 20 points, and Carter led the Sky with 25 points.

Las Vegas Aces vs Chicago Sky: Date and Tip-off Time

The Las Vegas Aces and the Chicago Sky will face off against each other in an epic WNBA clash on September 03, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena, in Paradise, Nevada.

Date September 03, 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Arena T-Mobile Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Chicago Sky Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Chicago Sky live on the NBA TV Channel and the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Las Vegas Aces vs Chicago Sky Team News

Las Vegas Aces Team News

Kelsey Plum averages 17.6 points and 4.4 assists per game.

A'ja Wilson leads with 27.5 points, 52.6% from the field, 85.8% from the line for free throws, and 12.0 rebounds for each game.

Jackie Young has 5.4 assists and 2.3 turnovers per game.

Chicago Sky Team News

Kamilla Cardoso averages 9.5 points along with 8.1 rebounds.

Chennedy Carter averages 17.2 points and shoots 50.0% from the floor as well as 74.5% from the line.

Angel Reese averages 13.1 rebounds for each game, with 5.2 offensive and 7.9 defensive.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Las Vegas Aces and the Chicago Sky in WNBA matchups: