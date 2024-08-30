How to watch today's Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream will happen on August 30, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. A'ja Wilson scored an amazing 42 points in the Las Vegas Aces' 93–90 loss to the Dallas Wings, and they will now host the Atlanta Dream.

The Aces have a 9-7 record at home, but they've had a tough time going 6-8 against teams with good records.

Conversely, the Dream has had a tough season on the road, going 4-10. They are fifth across the Eastern Conference and score 32.5 points per game on average in the paint.

This is the third time this season that these two sides will battle each other. In their last game, on the 13th of July, the Aces beat the Warriors 84–70, with Wilson scoring 33 points. Parks scored 17 points to lead the Dream.

Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream: Date and Tip-off Time

The Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream will meet in an epic WNBA action on August 30, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Paradise, Nevada.

Date August 30, 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Arena Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream live on the ION TV Channel and the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream Team News

Las Vegas Aces Team News

For the Aces, Wilson scores 27.1 points and grabs 11.7 rebounds per game.

Jackie Young tackles 33.2 minutes for each game and averages 5.1 assists with 2.2 turnovers each game.

Atlanta Dream Team News

Rhyne Howard scores 16.1 points for each game and shoots 36.8% coming from the field as well as 79.6% from the line for free throws.

Tina Charles grabs 9.1 rebounds for each game on average, with 2.2 offensive rebounds and 7.0 defensive rebounds.

Jordin Canada has 6.2 assists with 2.8 turnovers per game and competes for 30.6 minutes each time.

Head-to-Head Records

