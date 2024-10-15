How to watch today's Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Lakers vs Warriors NBA game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

In their first of two preseason matchups within a three-day span, the Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Golden State Warriors at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

In their most recent outings, both teams secured victories over Eastern Conference rivals. The Lakers narrowly defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in a closely contested battle, while the Warriors convincingly triumphed over the Detroit Pistons.

Following setbacks against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers finally secured their first preseason win on their third attempt, edging the Milwaukee Bucks 107-102 at the Fiserv Arena on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors continued their unbeaten preseason run, achieving their largest victory to date by defeating the Detroit Pistons 111-93 in the second game of consecutive matchups at the Chase Center on Monday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors NBA game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Golden State Warriors in a highly anticipated NBA game on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena in Los Vegas, Nevada.

Date Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Los Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Local TV channel: Spectrum Sportsnet

Spectrum Sportsnet Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Austin Reaves is currently battling a sore ankle for the Lakers, which leaves him questionable for the game. This situation may allow Max Christie to keep his spot in the starting lineup.

Jarred Vanderbilt is reportedly making good strides in his recovery from a foot injury, but he will not be available for this matchup, as confirmed by his head coach.

LeBron James has averaged just over 16 minutes in his two preseason appearances thus far, but he might see an extended stint on the court against the Warriors in this game.

Golden State Warriors team news

Despite the absence of Steph Curry and Draymond Green, the Warriors surged to a 19-point lead by halftime and maintained control throughout their last game. Brandin Podziemski sustained a nose contusion during the win, making him a significant doubt for Wednesday's high-stakes matchup.

Andrew Wiggins missed the team's last game due to a minor illness but has been cleared to play against the Lakers. Meanwhile, Steph Curry and Draymond Green are also anticipated to participate, although Curry's status is uncertain after he recently sustained a finger injury.

Head-to-Head Record