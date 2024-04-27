How to watch today's LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA match between the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets, including how to watch and team news.

The LA Lakers square off against the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of NBA playoff round 1, on April 27, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET.

The Nuggets took a 3-0 lead in this series after winning the last three matches against the Lakers by 112-105, 101-99, and 114-103.

The Lakers have a record of 27 wins and 25 losses in Western Conference matchups. They have a 20-25 record in games decided by at least ten points.

On the other hand, the Nuggets have an impressive record in conference games, with 33 wins and 19 losses. Notably, Denver is in second place in the Western Conference and scores an average of 53.4 points per game.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Date and Tip-off Time

The LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets will face off in a thrilling NBA battle on 27 April 2024, at 8:30 pm ET, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, CA, USA.

Date 27 April 2024 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET Arena Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles CA, USA

How to watch LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can enjoy this electrifying NBA match between the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets on ABC, and DirecTV Stream.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Team News

LA Lakers Team News

Key player Cam Reddish is out with an ankle injury, and Christian Wood is also sidelined with a knee injury.

Jarred Vanderbilt will play no part due to a foot problem.

Denver Nuggets Team News

The Nuggets will make a late decision on Reggie Jackson's potential involvement.

Key player Vlatko Cancar's knee injury will keep him out of action.

Collin Gillespie is out for the season.

Head-to-Head Records

Here are the results of the last five meetings between the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets in NBA matchups: