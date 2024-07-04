LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch El Trafico

How to watch MLS match between LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having clinched El Trafico last time out this season, Los Angeles FC will aim to take advantage of their game in hand to pull ahead of LA Galaxy in Friday's Major League Soccer (MLS) tie at the Rose Bowl.

The hosts currently have as many points (40) as their cross-town rivals atop the Western Conference table, but Los Galacticos occupy the second spot on account of an inferior goal difference.

In their previous meeting against each other, the Falcons emerged victorious 2-1.

Both Galaxy and LAFC are coming off 3-0 victories against San Jose Earthquakes and Colorado Rapids, respectively.

LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Rose Bowl

MLS match between LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, United States.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT on Thursday, July 4, in the United States (US).

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

Galaxy boss Greg Vanney is likely to remain without the services of Jonathan Perez and Gaston Brugman through injuries.

While Julian Aude and Mark Delgado are expected to keep their spots in the XI, Martin Caceres could be in for a recall ahead of Jalen Neal at the back.

Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljic should be involved in attack, with Mauricio Cuevas as an option off the bench.

LA Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Caceres, Yoshida, Aude; Delgado, Cerrillo; Pec, Puig, Paintsil; Joveljic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scott, Micovic, McCarthy Defenders: Yamane, Aude, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Caceres, Neal, Garces Midfielders: Delgado, Puig, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi Forwards: Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout

Los Angeles FC team news

Luis Muller is sidelined with a hip injury, while Lorenzo Dellavalle is ruled out for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL.

Mateusz Bogusz will feature in attack following his hat-trick against the Rapids, while Hugo Lloris will target a clean sheet.

Meanwhile, with MLS' secondary transfer to open on July 18, Olivier Giroud cannot be officially registered with LAFC until that date. The former AC Milan man is either way still on international duty as France have made it to the quarter-finals at Euro 2024.

It is the same case with Canada goalkeeper Thomas Hasal who is now rendering his services for his country at the Copas. Uruguay's Cristian Olivera is also battling for the South American title.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Palencia, Murillo, Chanot, Hollingshead; Duenas, Sanchez, Atuesta; Bogusz, Martinez, Bouanga.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero Defenders: Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Hollingshead, Chanot, Long Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe Forwards: Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Bouanga

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 6, 2024 Los Angeles 2-1 LA Galaxy MLS September 16, 2023 Los Angeles 4-2 LA Galaxy MLS July 4, 2023 LA Galaxy 2-1 Los Angeles MLS May 23, 2023 Los Angeles 0-2 LA Galaxy US Open Cup April 16, 2023 LA Galaxy 2-3 Los Angeles MLS

