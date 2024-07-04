LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch El Trafico

Having clinched El Trafico last time out this season, Los Angeles FC will aim to take advantage of their game in hand to pull ahead of LA Galaxy in Friday's Major League Soccer (MLS) tie at the Rose Bowl.
The hosts currently have as many points (40) as their cross-town rivals atop the Western Conference table, but Los Galacticos occupy the second spot on account of an inferior goal difference.
In their previous meeting against each other, the Falcons emerged victorious 2-1.
Both Galaxy and LAFC are coming off 3-0 victories against San Jose Earthquakes and Colorado Rapids, respectively.
LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 4, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Rose Bowl
MLS match between LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, United States.
It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT on Thursday, July 4, in the United States (US).
How to watch LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams
In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
LA Galaxy team news
Galaxy boss Greg Vanney is likely to remain without the services of Jonathan Perez and Gaston Brugman through injuries.
While Julian Aude and Mark Delgado are expected to keep their spots in the XI, Martin Caceres could be in for a recall ahead of Jalen Neal at the back.
Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljic should be involved in attack, with Mauricio Cuevas as an option off the bench.
LA Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Caceres, Yoshida, Aude; Delgado, Cerrillo; Pec, Puig, Paintsil; Joveljic.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Scott, Micovic, McCarthy
|Defenders:
|Yamane, Aude, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Caceres, Neal, Garces
|Midfielders:
|Delgado, Puig, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi
|Forwards:
|Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout
Los Angeles FC team news
Luis Muller is sidelined with a hip injury, while Lorenzo Dellavalle is ruled out for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL.
Mateusz Bogusz will feature in attack following his hat-trick against the Rapids, while Hugo Lloris will target a clean sheet.
Meanwhile, with MLS' secondary transfer to open on July 18, Olivier Giroud cannot be officially registered with LAFC until that date. The former AC Milan man is either way still on international duty as France have made it to the quarter-finals at Euro 2024.
It is the same case with Canada goalkeeper Thomas Hasal who is now rendering his services for his country at the Copas. Uruguay's Cristian Olivera is also battling for the South American title.
Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Palencia, Murillo, Chanot, Hollingshead; Duenas, Sanchez, Atuesta; Bogusz, Martinez, Bouanga.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lloris, Romero
|Defenders:
|Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Hollingshead, Chanot, Long
|Midfielders:
|Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe
|Forwards:
|Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Bouanga
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 6, 2024
|Los Angeles 2-1 LA Galaxy
|MLS
|September 16, 2023
|Los Angeles 4-2 LA Galaxy
|MLS
|July 4, 2023
|LA Galaxy 2-1 Los Angeles
|MLS
|May 23, 2023
|Los Angeles 0-2 LA Galaxy
|US Open Cup
|April 16, 2023
|LA Galaxy 2-3 Los Angeles
|MLS