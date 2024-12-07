How to watch today's LA Galaxy vs New York Red Bulls 2024 MLS Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the 2024 MLS Cup game between LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York Red Bulls will aim to clinch their first Major Soccer League (MLS) Cup title when they take on LA Galaxy at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.

The Red Bulls made their way to the final by defeating Orlando City 1-0, while the Galaxy beat Seattle Sounders by the same margin.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs New York Red Bulls online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the 2024 MLS Cup game between LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Viewers in the US can also watch the game live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FOX Deportes and FOX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

LA Galaxy vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Playoff Dignity Health Sports Park

The 2024 MLS Cup game between LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls will be played in the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, United States.

It will kick off at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET on Saturday, December 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

LA Galaxy team news

Los Angeles lost key player Riqui Puig to an ACL injury in the Sounders win, with Martin Caceres also ruled out with an Achilles injury, while Marco Reus is a doubt for the showdown game.

While John McCarthy eyes another crucial clean sheet, Dejan Joveljic will continue to lead the attack after bagging the winner last time out.

New York Red Bulls team news

Roald Mitchell and Kyle Duncan are sidelined with knee injuries, while Felipe Carballo is doubtful on account of a foot injury.

Peter Stroud, who replaced Carballo in the game against Orlando City last weekend, is in line for another start in midfield.

Just like McCarthy, Carlos Coronel will hope to keep his sheet clean, with Andres Reyes at the back, and Lewis Morgan joining Dante Vanzeir up front.

