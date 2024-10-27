LA Galaxy roll past struggling Colorado Rapids 5-0 in Round 1 opener in MLS Playoffs

Colorado had no answers for LA's attack, which slotted past five goals to secure a victory in its first round opener

The LA Galaxy let their status as Western Conference leaders slip away on Decision Day, but they ensured there were no letdowns in their postseason opener against the Colorado Rapids, securing a commanding 5-0 win at home.

With the Rapids missing their two leading midfielders, Djordje Mihailovic and Cole Bassett, manager Chris Armas opted for a defensive formation, starting deep-lying midfielders Connor Ronan and Oliver Larraz together. For about 32 minutes, it appeared as though this tactic was effective. However, everything unraveled in the 32nd minute.

Dejan Joveljić found space on a corner kick and delivered a clinical header to put the Galaxy up 1-0. The Rapids had no response, and the Galaxy launched a full onslaught in the second half, adding four more goals in the final 45 minutes.

LA Designated Player Riqui Puig took over in the second half, scoring two goals in 33 minutes, while Joveljić also secured a brace with a strike in the 75th minute. John Nelson contributed the other goal for the Galaxy.

Thankfully for the Rapids, there’s no aggregate tally to worry about for Game 2 of the best-of-three series. Still, based on their performance in this match, Colorado might be facing its final 90 minutes of the season if things don’t improve.