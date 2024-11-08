How to watch Seattle Kraken vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Seattle Kraken is ready to host the Vegas Golden Knights to open a highly anticipated NHL game on November 8, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Seattle Kraken have lost four straight games and are now 5-8-1 overall. Their record is 1-0-0 in Pacific Division games. The Kraken has had a lot of trouble in games where the other team has fewer penalty minutes. In those games, they are 0-5-0.

The Vegas Golden Knights have been a great offensive team, scoring 58 goals per game and placing second across the league with a 9-3-1 performance overall and a 5-1-0 record in the Pacific Division.

This is the first time this season that these two sides will face each other.

Seattle Kraken vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time

The Seattle Kraken will battle with the Vegas Golden Knights in an electrifying NHL game on November 8, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Climate Pledge Arena, in Seattle, Washington.

Date November 8, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Kraken vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SN (JIP), TVAS, KHN, KING 5, KONG, SCRIPPS

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Seattle Kraken vs Vegas Golden Knights team news

Seattle Kraken team news

Joey Daccord has a 4-3-1 record for the Kraken, a goals-against average of 2.76, and a saving percentage of .915, although he has yet to record a shutout this season.

Philipp Grubauer is getting 1-5-0 with a 3.27 goals against average, a .877 save rate, and no shutouts.

Forward Jared McCann has 16 points, which comes from 6 goals and 10 assists.

Seattle Kraken injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Vince Dunn Upper body injury Out

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Adin Hill has a 6-2-0 performance, his goals-against average is 3.01 and has a .882 save percentage, with a shutout.

Mark Stone has 21 points, including 6 goals and fifteen assists.

Ivan Barbashev has helped score 7 goals and taken 24 shots.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ilya Samsonov Undisclosed Day-to-Day Jakub Demek Undisclosed Out

Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record

Based on the last five head-to-head games, the Golden Knights have consistently beaten the Seattle Kraken, capturing four of those five games. The Kraken beat the Knights 3-0 in January, but the Knights beat the Kraken 3-1 in the month of March and 5-4 in a close game earlier in the same month. The Knights, on the other hand, have won the other games, including a 4-1 victory in October and a 3-1 win in April of last year. Vegas is likely the favorite going into this game because they have a good 9-3-1 record and have been executing perfectly. However, Seattle's ability to mess up the flow of action, especially in close games, could keep it interesting.

Date Results Mar 22, 2024 Knights 3-1 Kraken Mar 13, 2024 Knights 5-4 Kraken Jan 02, 2024 Kraken 3-0 Knights Oct 11, 2023 Knights 4-1 Kraken Apr 14, 2023 Knights 3-1 Kraken

