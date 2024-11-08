How to watch Seattle Kraken vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Seattle Kraken is ready to host the Vegas Golden Knights to open a highly anticipated NHL game on November 8, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.
The Seattle Kraken have lost four straight games and are now 5-8-1 overall. Their record is 1-0-0 in Pacific Division games. The Kraken has had a lot of trouble in games where the other team has fewer penalty minutes. In those games, they are 0-5-0.
The Vegas Golden Knights have been a great offensive team, scoring 58 goals per game and placing second across the league with a 9-3-1 performance overall and a 5-1-0 record in the Pacific Division.
This is the first time this season that these two sides will face each other.
Seattle Kraken vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time
The Seattle Kraken will battle with the Vegas Golden Knights in an electrifying NHL game on November 8, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Climate Pledge Arena, in Seattle, Washington.
|Date
|November 8, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Climate Pledge Arena
|Location
|Seattle, Washington
How to watch Seattle Kraken vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online
TV channel: SN (JIP), TVAS, KHN, KING 5, KONG, SCRIPPS
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Seattle Kraken vs Vegas Golden Knights team news
Seattle Kraken team news
Joey Daccord has a 4-3-1 record for the Kraken, a goals-against average of 2.76, and a saving percentage of .915, although he has yet to record a shutout this season.
Philipp Grubauer is getting 1-5-0 with a 3.27 goals against average, a .877 save rate, and no shutouts.
Forward Jared McCann has 16 points, which comes from 6 goals and 10 assists.
Seattle Kraken injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Vince Dunn
|Upper body injury
|Out
Vegas Golden Knights team news
Adin Hill has a 6-2-0 performance, his goals-against average is 3.01 and has a .882 save percentage, with a shutout.
Mark Stone has 21 points, including 6 goals and fifteen assists.
Ivan Barbashev has helped score 7 goals and taken 24 shots.
Vegas Golden Knights injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Ilya Samsonov
|Undisclosed
|Day-to-Day
|Jakub Demek
|Undisclosed
|Out
Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record
Based on the last five head-to-head games, the Golden Knights have consistently beaten the Seattle Kraken, capturing four of those five games. The Kraken beat the Knights 3-0 in January, but the Knights beat the Kraken 3-1 in the month of March and 5-4 in a close game earlier in the same month. The Knights, on the other hand, have won the other games, including a 4-1 victory in October and a 3-1 win in April of last year. Vegas is likely the favorite going into this game because they have a good 9-3-1 record and have been executing perfectly. However, Seattle's ability to mess up the flow of action, especially in close games, could keep it interesting.
|Date
|Results
|Mar 22, 2024
|Knights 3-1 Kraken
|Mar 13, 2024
|Knights 5-4 Kraken
|Jan 02, 2024
|Kraken 3-0 Knights
|Oct 11, 2023
|Knights 4-1 Kraken
|Apr 14, 2023
|Knights 3-1 Kraken