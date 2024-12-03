How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers, including how to watch and team news.

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Edmonton Oilers to begin a high-voltage NHL action on December 03, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Edmonton Oilers hope to make it three wins in a row.

The Golden Knights have a 15-7-3 record overall, including a great 6-1-1 record against teams from the Pacific Division. They have shown toughness in close games, going 5-1-2 in games settled by only one goal.

The Oilers have a 13-9-2 record overall and a 2-2-0 record against teams from the Pacific Division. Like Vegas, Edmonton does well under pressure. They have a perfect 5-0-2 mark in one-goal games and have never lost a regular game.

This is the second time this season that these two sides will battle each other. When they met for the first time, Vegas won 4–2.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers] NHL game, plus plenty more.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Edmonton Oilers in a thrilling NHL battle on December 03, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena, in Paradise, Nevada.

Date December 03, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Vegas Golden Knights team news

This season, Brett Howden has scored 10 goals and set up 1 assist for the Golden Knights.

Pavel Dorofeyev has scored four goals and set up two assists in his last ten games for the Golden Knights.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Zach Whitecloud Upper body injury Day-to-Day Jakub Demek Undisclosed Out

Edmonton Oilers team news

This season, Leon Draisaitl has scored 17 goals and set up 15 assists for the Oilers.

Connor McDavid has scored 9 goals and set up 12 assists in his last 10 games.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Zach Hyman Undisclosed Out Evander Kane Abdomen injury Out

Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

The Vegas Golden Knights have won three of the last five games between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights. The most recent game, on November 7, 2024, was a 4-2 win for the Golden Knights. On the 11th of April 2024, the Oilers beat the Knights 5-1, which was their most convincing win. In the past, Vegas has been great at defense, keeping Edmonton to 2 goals or less in three of those games. But Edmonton showed how effective it could be at scoring with a 5–4 win on the 29th of November 2023. Based on this back-and-forth pattern, this game is likely to be another close fight where executing defense and taking advantage of scoring chances could decide the winner.

Date Results Nov 07, 2024 Knights 4-2 Oilers Apr 11, 2024 Oilers 5-1 Knights Feb 07, 2024 Knights 3-1 Oilers Nov 29, 2023 Oilers 5-4 Knights May 15, 2023 Knights 5-2 Oilers

