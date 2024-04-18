How to watch today's Vegas Golden Knights vs Anaheim Ducks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel and game info

Everything you need to watch the NHL game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks, as well as start time and team news.

The final day of the NHL regular season brings us a matchup between a pair of Pacific Division foes on the ice in Sin City as the Vegas Golden Knights (45-28-8, seventh in the Western Conference) play host to the Anaheim Ducks (26-50-5, 14th) on Thursday night.

The Ducks are set to close out another disappointing campaign on Thursday night as they fell to 2-7-1 in their last 10 games after losing 3-1 on the road to Los Angeles on Saturday night. They sit seventh in the Pacific Division, 52 points behind leaders Vancouver. Their playoff dreams ended long ago.

Vegas, meanwhile, won their third game on the bounce with a 3-1 success over the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Tuesday night. The Golden Knights were third in the Pacific Division on Wednesday, 11 points behind leaders the Canucks. They are one point ahead of the Kings for the final guaranteed playoff spot, so a win or a Kings defeat would seal the deal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Date & Puck Drop Time

The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Anaheim Ducks in a high-voltage NHL match on Thursday, April 18, 2024. The action takes place at 10:05 pm ET/7:05 pm PT at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, USA.

Date Thursday, April 18, 2024 Puck Drop Time 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT Arena T-Mobile Arena Location Las Vegas, USA

How to watch the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks NHL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

The Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks NHL game will air on NHL Power Play nationwide. Regional channels BSSC, BSSD and SCRIPPS will also broadcast the game live locally.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to catch all the action is through ESPN+. Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks Team News

Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights will again be without the services of Mark Stone (upper body) and William Carrier (upper body) this Thursday through injury while Alex Pietrangelo (illness) has been listed as day-to-day on the injury report.

Jack Eichel has produced 30 goals and 37 assists for the Golden Knights. William Karlsson has been in fine form of late, bagging six goals and as many assists over the last 10 games.

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks are dealing with a raft of injury absences. Forwards Brock McGinn and Max Jones have been ruled out for Thursday night's game, with back and upper-body injuries, respectively. Pavel Mintyukov (lower body) and Mason McTavish (lower body) are day-to-day.

Troy Terry has scored 20 goals and provided 34 assists for the Ducks, while Alex Killorn has four goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

Head-to-Head Record

The teams match up on Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Ducks won the last matchup 5-2. Here is a record of the last five meetings between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks in the NHL matches: