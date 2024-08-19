How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL preseason game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Utah Hockey Club, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Vegas Golden Knights are set to face off against the Utah Hockey Club to start a thrilling NHL preseason game on September 27, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Utah Hockey Club has a 2-0-0 record and is first in the Central Division. The Vegas Golden Knights possess a 1-0-0 record and are second in the Pacific Division.

After beating the San Jose Sharks 4–2, the Golden Knights showed how good they are at scoring goals. On the other hand, the Utah Hockey Club beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2, which showed how tough they are.

With André Tourigny as coach of Utah's unbeaten team and Bruce Cassidy as coach of the Golden Knights' experienced team, this game could become a tactical battle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club NHL game, plus plenty more.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club: Date and puck-drop time

The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Utah Hockey Club in a highly anticipated NHL preseason game on September 27, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena, in Paradise, Nevada.

Date September 27, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club team news

Vegas Golden Knights team news and players to watch

Jack Eichel has 68 points, which come from 31 goals and 37 assists. This shows that he can help as both a goal scorer and a player.

Ilya Samsonov, on the other hand, has a good 23-7-8 record, a 3.13 GAA, and a .890 save percentage, which means he's been steady in the net but hasn't always been able to stop pucks.

Tanner Pearson has been less of an offensive threat, scoring only one goal while giving no assists. However, he continues to put in steady ice time, averaging 15:19 per game, and helping in ways other than scoring.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Nicolas Hague Lower body Day-to-Day

Utah Hockey Club team news and players to watch

Clayton Keller has 76 points, which includes 33 goals and 43 assists, showing how well he can score goals and set up teammates.

Connor Ingram encounters a record of 23-21-3 with a 2.91 goals against average and a .907 save percentage.

Utah Hockey Club injuries