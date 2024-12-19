How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Vancouver Canucks, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Vancouver Canucks (20-8-3) will tackle the second leg of a back-to-back series as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights (16-9-5).

In their previous outing, the Golden Knights faced the Minnesota Wild and emerged victorious. Vegas netted three goals, which proved sufficient to secure the win.

The Canucks, meanwhile, are expected to have weary legs after battling the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. Just two games ago, Vancouver squared off against the Colorado Avalanche, walking away with an impressive 3-1 victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks NHL game, plus plenty more.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks: Date and puck-drop time

The Vegas Golden Knights will square off against the Vancouver Canucks in a thrilling NHL clash on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Thursday, December 19, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks on TV & stream live online

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks team news & key performers

Vegas Golden Knights team news

For the Golden Knights, Victor Olofsson shined with a pair of goals, while Jack Eichel dished out two assists. Vegas boasts a potent offense, averaging 3.45 goals per game, ranking sixth in the NHL. Their defense, allowing 2.94 goals per game, sits at 13th. Jack Eichel continues to lead the charge with nine goals and an impressive 33 assists.

Vancouver Canucks team news

On the Canucks’ side, Kiefer Sherwood stole the spotlight with a hat trick, scoring all three goals in a stellar performance. Goaltender Thatcher Demko was a wall in net, stopping 30 of the 31 shots he faced. Vancouver’s offense has been consistent, averaging 3.2 goals per game (12th in the league), but their defense has room for improvement, conceding 3.07 goals per contest (18th).

Head-to-head record