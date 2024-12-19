How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Vancouver Canucks (20-8-3) will tackle the second leg of a back-to-back series as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights (16-9-5).
In their previous outing, the Golden Knights faced the Minnesota Wild and emerged victorious. Vegas netted three goals, which proved sufficient to secure the win.
The Canucks, meanwhile, are expected to have weary legs after battling the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. Just two games ago, Vancouver squared off against the Colorado Avalanche, walking away with an impressive 3-1 victory.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks NHL game, plus plenty more.
Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks: Date and puck-drop time
The Vegas Golden Knights will square off against the Vancouver Canucks in a thrilling NHL clash on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.
|Date
|Thursday, December 19, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
|Venue
|T-Mobile Arena
|Location
|Paradise, Nevada
How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks on TV & stream live online
- Streaming service: ESPN+
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks team news & key performers
Vegas Golden Knights team news
For the Golden Knights, Victor Olofsson shined with a pair of goals, while Jack Eichel dished out two assists. Vegas boasts a potent offense, averaging 3.45 goals per game, ranking sixth in the NHL. Their defense, allowing 2.94 goals per game, sits at 13th. Jack Eichel continues to lead the charge with nine goals and an impressive 33 assists.
Vancouver Canucks team news
On the Canucks’ side, Kiefer Sherwood stole the spotlight with a hat trick, scoring all three goals in a stellar performance. Goaltender Thatcher Demko was a wall in net, stopping 30 of the 31 shots he faced. Vancouver’s offense has been consistent, averaging 3.2 goals per game (12th in the league), but their defense has room for improvement, conceding 3.07 goals per contest (18th).
Head-to-head record
|Date
|Game
|Competition
|09/04/24
|Vancouver Canucks 4-3 Vegas Golden Knights
|NHL
|03/04/24
|Vegas Golden Knights 6-3 Vancouver Canucks
|NHL
|08/03/24
|Vegas Golden Knights 1-3 Vancouver Canucks
|NHL
|01/12/23
|Vancouver Canucks 1-4 Vegas Golden Knights
|NHL
|22/03/23
|Vancouver Canucks 3-4 Vegas Golden Knights
|NHL