How to watch today's New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the New York Knicks versus Philadelphia 76ers NBA Playoff game, including how to watch and team news.

The Eastern Conference’s second-seeded New York Knicks (50-32) will take on the seventh-seeded Philadelphia 76ers (47-35) in the Game 1 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

It wasn't easy, but the Philadelphia 76ers punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 105-104 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday in the play-in tournament.

The Sixers had an up-and-down season as they went from a side fighting for one of the top three seeds in the conference to one that had to do compete in the Play-In. However, that's all done and dusted. They will now head to the Big Apple to face the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.

The Knicks earned the No. 2 seed by finishing the season on a 13-5 surge. Their overtime win over the Chicago Bulls on the final day of the regular season sealed the deal for them after the Orlando Magic annihilated the Milwaukee Bucks, dropping them to third.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date and Tip-Off Time

The Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks will face in a highly anticipated NBA game on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Date Saturday, April 20, 2024 Kick-off Time 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Arena Madison Square Garden Location New York City, New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch the action between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers live on ESPN.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to watch every NBA playoff game online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Best of all, DirecTV Stream packages all start with a five-day free trial. You’ll want the Choice package to get all the NBA playoff channels, which costs $98.99 for the first three months after the free trial, and then $108.99 a month after that.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Team News

New York Knicks Team News

New York Knicks will be without the services of long-term absentee Julius Randle for the series after the power forward underwent successful surgery on his right shoulder.

In Randle's absence, the Knicks are led by point guard Jalen Brunson who seems to be heading for his first-ever All-NBA team after averaging a career-high 28.7 PPG, 6.7 APG, 3.6 RPG and 2.7 three-pointers per game for the Knicks.

He also led the way for the Knicks on the final day of the regular season, with 40 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in that game.

The Knicks have also gotten outstanding contributions from guard Donte DiVincenzo (15 PPG) and forward OG Anunoby, the latter has provided them with premier defense from the wing since arriving in a midseason deal from Toronto.

Philadelphia 76ers Team News

De'Anthony Melton (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's Game 1 against the Knicks, while PF Robert Covington (knee) is not expected to play again this season.

The 76ers had to play a large portion of the season without superstar Joel Embiid, and it's still unclear how healthy he is ahead of the Game 1. He's still working his way back from a torn meniscus and still isn't 100 percent.

But the reigning Most Valuable Player is still dangerous. He's dominant around the basket but he can also knock down a three-pointer. Despite his injury issues, he still averages 34.7 PPG, 11 RPG, and nearly six APG.

Point Guard Tyrese Maxey has also been a revelation this season, displaying the best basketball of his career with 25 PPG as a true floor leader. He has been heavily involved as the 76ers are one of the best teams in the NBA in terms of opponent turnovers forced (16.2 per game) and lead the league in steals per game (8.5).

Head-to-Head Records

New York won the season series, 3-1. All four meetings came after the Anunoby trade, including a 128-92 blowout in Philadelphia that announced the Knicks’ arrival. Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA games: