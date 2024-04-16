How to watch today's Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors NBA Play-in game: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

How to watch the NBA Play-in game between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors, as well as the start time and team news.

Pacific Division foes, the No. 10 seed Golden State Warriors, will face off against the No. 9 seed Sacramento Kings in the first round of the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.

This matchup has familiarity to it due to its win-or-go-home game nature at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The Kings and Warriors locked horns in the first round of last year's NBA Playoffs, where Stephen Curry's Game 7-record 50 points led Golden State to a surprise victory over Sacramento. This time around, the duo enter as Western Conference’s ninth and 10th seeds, meaning that the loser of the matchup will be dumped out from the play-in tournament.

Not only that, but the winner will have to play against the loser of the New Orleans Pelicans-Los Angeles Lakers contest just to get into the playoffs and set up a best-of-seven series against the Western Conference's top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Warriors defeated the Jazz 123-116 and hit the over-on-the-point total in their last contest on Sunday, while the Kings took down the Trail Blazers 121-82 in their last contest. Both teams are riding high in confidence heading into this play-in bracket matchup.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to watch the Kings vs Warriors game today.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Date & Tip-off Time

The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors will face off in a highly anticipated NBA Play-in Tournament encounter on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA.

Date Tuesday, April 16, 2024 Time 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT Arena Golden 1 Center Location Sacramento, California, USA

How to watch the Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors NBA match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

The Kings vs. Warriors game will air on TNT. The game can also be streamed on Max. To stream the game, Max is the best streaming service for basketball fans.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month ($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors Team News

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have struggled down the stretch, dropping from a seemingly assured playoff berth to the ninth vs. tenth-place Play-In game. They have been hampered by injuries down the stretch, missing two of their top shooters: Kevin Huerter (torn left labrum) and Malik Monk (sprained right MCL). Huerter was the team's starting shooting guard, and Monk is one of the league's top sixth men.

In the duo's absence, the Kings have relied on undrafted rookie guard Keon Ellis, a more defensive-minded player who recently hit eight three-pointers against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 9.

Domantas Sabonis and Harrison Barnes have played in all 82 regular-season games for Sacramento. Sabonis is the league's leading rebounder for the second straight season (13.7 RPG) and finished first in double-doubles (77). Reigning Clutch Player of the Year, De'Aaron Fox has averaged a team-high 26.6 PPG and led the league in steals per game (2.0).

Golden State Warriors

In a win-or-go-home play-in tournament game on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings, the Golden State Warriors will be without a major contributor off the bench after head coach Steve Kerr announced that Gary Payton II will miss Tuesday's game against the Kings.

Along with missing Tuesday’s elimination game in Sacramento, Kerr ruled out Payton II for Golden State’s second play-in game on Friday if the Warriors were to win and advance.

Payton II sat out the Warriors' last three games regular season games with a calf injury. In Payton II's absence, the Warriors will likely use Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody alongside Chris Paul in their second-unit backcourt.

Two-time league MVP Steph Curry has given Sacramento plenty of problems this season, averaging 31.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in four games. Curry is built to shine in the postseason thanks to his vast experience and would have to do plenty of the heavy lifting on his own.

Head-to-Head Records

The Warriors and Kings split their season series, winning two games apiece. Their last three matchups were decided by one point each. Here are the results of the last five meetings between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings in NBA matchups: