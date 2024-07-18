How to watch today's Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the Washington Wizards, including how to watch and team news.

The Sacramento Kings will square off against the Washington Wizards in a high-voltage NBA Summer League action on July 18, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

The Wizards score an average of 88.3 points per game this season, while the Kings only score 82.5 points per game.

The Wizards additionally hold a small advantage in rebounding, with 36.5 rebounds for each game compared to 38.7 for the Kings.

However, the Kings are better at moving the ball than the Wizards; they average 22 assists per game, while the Wizards only average 19.

Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA battle between the Sacramento Kings and the Washington Wizards will happen on July 18, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 18, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET Arena Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying NBA matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the Washington Wizards live on the ESPN TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Sacramento Kings Team News

Keon Ellis has helped with defense by blocking one shot during the game.

Mason Jones has six assists, seven boards, and 14.5 points, which shows his versatility and influence on the floor.

Washington Wizards Team News

With three blocks, Alexandre Sarr creates a big difference on defense.

A key player and scorer, Bub Carrington has six assists in addition to 19 points.

Justin Champagnie's 6.7 rebounds help his team.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Sacramento Kings and the Washington Wizards in NBA matchups: