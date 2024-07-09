How to watch today's Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the NBA matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the Charlotte Hornets.

The Sacramento Kings host the Charlotte Hornets in a thrilling NBA matchup on July 09, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.

With an average of 95 points per game against the Kings' 93 points, the Hornets enjoy a tiny advantage in scoring. This discrepancy shows that the Hornets' offensive execution has been a little bit more successful overall this season.

With an average of 44 rebounds per game, the Kings exhibit a stronger presence on the boards when it comes to rebounding. Their supremacy in securing possessions and maybe restricting second-chance opportunities for their opponents is seen in their edge of 3.5 rebounds per game over the Hornets.

With 21.5 assists per game, the Hornets again have a little advantage when it comes to playmaking and ball distribution. With an average of 20 assists per game, the Kings lag slightly behind, but they nevertheless use a similar, if slightly less successful, strategy to create scoring opportunities through ball movement and collaboration.

Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets: Date and Tip-off Time

Date July 09, 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET Arena Golden 1 Center Location Sacrament, CA

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this NBA matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets live on the NBA TV television network and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Sacramento Kings Team News

Adonis Arms has been a prolific scorer, averaging a scorching 23 points each contest.

Fardaws Aimaq has been a formidable presence on the boards, averaging nine rebounds per game. Aimaq is an excellent rebounder, but he also makes plays as evidenced by his 4.5 assists per game average.

Charlotte Hornets Team News

Stephens, who leads his team in scoring with an average of 14 points per game, is a reliable offensive player who finds ways to score by combining skill and willpower. His ability to pull down six rebounds each game is a vital component of his game that helps him maintain possession and stabilize the paint.

Zavier Simpson averages six assists per game and is an excellent playmaker.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five matchups between the Sacramento Kings and the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA: