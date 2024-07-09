How to watch today's Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Sacramento Kings host the Charlotte Hornets in a thrilling NBA matchup on July 09, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.
With an average of 95 points per game against the Kings' 93 points, the Hornets enjoy a tiny advantage in scoring. This discrepancy shows that the Hornets' offensive execution has been a little bit more successful overall this season.
With an average of 44 rebounds per game, the Kings exhibit a stronger presence on the boards when it comes to rebounding. Their supremacy in securing possessions and maybe restricting second-chance opportunities for their opponents is seen in their edge of 3.5 rebounds per game over the Hornets.
With 21.5 assists per game, the Hornets again have a little advantage when it comes to playmaking and ball distribution. With an average of 20 assists per game, the Kings lag slightly behind, but they nevertheless use a similar, if slightly less successful, strategy to create scoring opportunities through ball movement and collaboration.
Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets: Date and Tip-off Time
The epic NBA battle between the Sacramento Kings and the Charlotte Hornets will take place on July 09, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, CA.
|Date
|July 09, 2024
|Time
|10:00 pm ET
|Arena
|Golden 1 Center
|Location
|Sacrament, CA
How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this NBA matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets live on the NBA TV television network and FuboTV Streaming Platform.
Sacramento Kings Team News
Adonis Arms has been a prolific scorer, averaging a scorching 23 points each contest.
Fardaws Aimaq has been a formidable presence on the boards, averaging nine rebounds per game. Aimaq is an excellent rebounder, but he also makes plays as evidenced by his 4.5 assists per game average.
Charlotte Hornets Team News
Stephens, who leads his team in scoring with an average of 14 points per game, is a reliable offensive player who finds ways to score by combining skill and willpower. His ability to pull down six rebounds each game is a vital component of his game that helps him maintain possession and stabilize the paint.
Zavier Simpson averages six assists per game and is an excellent playmaker.
Head-to-Head Records
Here's the result of the last five matchups between the Sacramento Kings and the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA:
|Date
|Results
|Jan 11, 2024
|Hornets 98-123 Kings
|Jan 03, 2024
|Kings 104-111 Hornets
|Dec 20, 2022
|Kings 119-125 Hornets
|Nov 01, 2022
|Hornets 108-115 Kings
|Dec 11, 1021
|Hornets 124-123 Kings