How to watch today's Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the Memphis Grizzlies, including how to watch and team news.

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a high-voltage summer league NBA battle on July 12, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET.

The Sacramento Kings have also had a busy stretch of games lately. Within their last five games, they have had a mix of wins and losses. They lost to the Charlotte Hornets at the beginning of the season (86–82), but then beat the San Antonio Spurs easily (85–59). In their game against China, the Kings executed very well and got a huge win (101–50). But they couldn't keep up the good performance and lost to the New Orleans Pelicans (105–98). To end their current run, they beat the Golden State Warriors easily (118–94).

In their past five games, the Memphis Grizzlies have shown a mixed bag of results, winning close games and tough ones. They lost a close game to the Oklahoma City Thunder (80–77), but they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in a close game (87-85). After that, the Grizzlies met some tough teams and lost to the Utah Jazz (97–75), the Denver Nuggets (126–111), and the Los Angeles Lakers (123–120).

Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and Tip-off Time

The thrilling NBA matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the Memphis Grizzlies will happen on July 12, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET, at Pavilion, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 12, 2024 Time 6:00 pm ET Arena Pavilion Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this highly-anticipated NBA matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the Memphis Grizzlies live on the NBA TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies Team News

Sacramento Kings Team News

The Sacramento Kings entered two teams in the California Classic; however, for the Las Vegas Summer League, they have now put together a single team with the best players from both sides.

The Kings will be led by Doug Christie. Some of the well-known players on the team are Drew Timme, Colby Jones, Adonis Arms, Mason Jones, along Keon Ellis. Arms and Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. were two players who really stood out in the California Classic, winning the two spots for additional assessment.

The team also has Boogie Ellis, a star player from USC who was named to the first team of All-Pac-12 in 2023.

Memphis Grizzlies Team News

The Memphis Grizzlies are entering a new summer league championship after going 1-2 in Salt Lake City. The team scores 86.3 points per game on 39.1 percent shooting, and the other team scores 87.3 points per game on 40.9 percent shooting.

Scotty Pippen Jr. scores the most, with 19 points as well as 1.5 rebounds per game. Jake LaRavia comes in second, with 18 points in addition to 3 assists per game. Another player scoring in double figures is GG Jackson, and Cam Spencer is helping out by grabbing 5 boards per game.

The Grizzlies make 70.9 percent of their free throws and 22.7 percent of their shots from beyond the hoop. On defense, they let opponents hit 31.5% from three-point range and grab 44 rebounds per game on average.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Sacramento Kings and the Memphis Grizzlies in NBA matchups: