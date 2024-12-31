How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs New Jersey Devils NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the New Jersey Devils, including how to watch and team news.

The Los Angeles Kings are ready to host the New Jersey Devils to start a highly anticipated NHL game on January 1, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.

The Devils have a strong sense of discipline and effectiveness when they are down a player, as shown by their 82.6% success rate, which ranks them eighth in the league. The Kings are close behind, ranking 12th with an 81.3% success rate.

The Kings are better at face-offs than the Devils. They are ranked 14th within the league because of their 51% success rate, while the Devils are ranked 17th with a 50.5% win rate.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Kings vs New Jersey Devils NHL game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Kings vs New Jersey Devils: Date and puck-drop time

The Los Angeles Kings will square off against the New Jersey Devils in a thrilling NHL game on January 1, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California.

Date January 1, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs New Jersey Devils on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Kings vs New Jersey Devils team news

Los Angeles Kings team news

David Rittich has an 11-8-0 performance but a .887 save rate and no shutouts.

Darcy Kuemper has an outstanding 2.43 goals against average and a .910 save rate, which includes one shutout.

Anze Kopitar leads the offense with 39 points, 27 assists, and 12 goals.

Los Angeles Kings Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Trevor Moore Upper body injury Out Drew Doughty Ankle injury Out

New Jersey Devils team news

Jacob Markstrom has a 19-6-2 record, a 2.11 goals against average, a .914 save rate, and three shutouts.

Jake Allen has a 5-6-1 record, a 2.89 goals against average, a .900 save rate, and 2 shutouts.

Jesper Bratt has 47 points, which includes 14 goals and 33 assists.

New Jersey Devils Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Santeri Hatakka Shoulder injury Out

Los Angeles Kings and New Jersey Devils head-to-head record

The Kings and the Devils have a recent head-to-head record that suggests a close game, with the Devils capturing three of the last five games. The last time these two teams performed, was on the 13th of December 2024, the Devils won 3-1, showing that they could keep the Kings from scoring.

But the Kings have shown they can fight back, with a big 5-1 victory on March 4th, 2024, and a close 2-1 win on February 16th, 2024. Games with more goals, like the Devils' 5-2 and 4-3 victories in 2023, show how strong their offense is, while the Kings' success has come from tight defense battles.

The Devils' offensive strength and the Kings' planned strategy could make or break this game. Goaltending could also tip the scales in this closely matched rivalry.

Date Results Dec 13, 2024 Devils 3-1 Kings Mar 04, 2024 Kings 5-1 Devils Feb 16, 2024 Kings 2-1 Devils Feb 24, 2023 Devils 4-3 Kings Jan 15, 2023 Devils 5-2 Kings

More NHL news and coverage